Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jessica M. Taylor, 28, of Mountain Road for strangulation of a household member and domestic assault at 3:20 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
Belinda Sawyer, 43, of Dorothy Lane for driving under the influence (DUI) at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Mylar Park Drive.
William A. Jackson, 39, transient, for interference with a peace officer, simple assault, misdemeanor possession of a cocaine- or heroin-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Randall Avenue.
Fajwus M. Ufner, 67, of Storey Boulevard for interfering/obstructing and unlawful entry onto property at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 19th Street.
Alecia M. Guerra, 32, of College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at noon Wednesday at her residence.
Raenar F. Guidry, 36, transient, for prostitution and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Kristina E. Croy, 37, of Foxcroft Drive on a felony warrant for voluntary manslaughter at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Austin J. Bennett, 27, transient, for DUI at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at East 13th Street and Logan Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Josephine S. Vigil, 38, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jaidin A.J. Mair, 18, of Mallard Lane in Burns on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Daniel L. Snow, 44, of Carter Road on a misdemeanor warrant our of Albany County for failure to pay at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Brian D. Rashendorfer, 51, of South Greeley Highway for reckless endangering with a firearm at 7:48 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Olin A. Christy Jr., of Bear River Avenue for DUI at 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jaimie J. Robertson, 44, of Casper on felony warrants for burglary and theft, and on a misdemeanor warrant for property destruction at 11:32 a.m. at the Laramie County jail.
Shane J. Deffenbaugh, 39, of East Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Andrew J. Weaver, 25, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant and a felony warrant for failure to appear at 11:08 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Guillermo Diaz-Quintor Jr., 19, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
John C. Spradlin, 55, of 20th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
John S. Romero, 50, transient, for DUI and possession of a controlled substance in plant form at an unknown time June 12 in the 1800 block of Southwest Drive.