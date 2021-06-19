Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Christian M. Vosler, 36, transient, for misdemeanor malicious mischief, refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Converse Avenue and East 13th Street.
Aaron J. Krebs, 50, of Ontario Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and North College Drive.
Justin J. Walter, 31, of Cribbon Avenue for misdemeanor permitting house parties where minors are present, being under the influence of a controlled substance and interference with a peace officer at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Cribbon Avenue.
Richard O. Thoms, 29, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor assault (battery) and misdemeanor domestic assault at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Leslie A. Kamai, 47, of Atlantic Drive on a felony warrant for check fraud at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Bobby L. Hinsley Jr., 39, of Garden Court on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Justin E. Belcher, 32, of Missile Drive on a misdemeanor court order at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Joseph S. McNaughton, 42, of Casper, Wyoming, on a felony warrant for escaping detention at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Steven A. Guille, 30, transient, on a misdemeanor city court order at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Chezarae P. Wilson, 38, of Glenrock, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Daniel A. Paice, 40, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, for felony possession of methamphetamine and the misdemeanor charges of sale/delivery of a controlled substance, endangering a child around meth manufacturing, being under the influence of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of methamphetamine (liquid) at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday in Pine Bluffs.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Drake L. Mueller, 22, of Fir Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (second in 10 years) and failure to drive within a single lane at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 5.5 on Wyoming Highway 211.