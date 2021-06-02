Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Mark Sisco, 56, transient, for public intoxication at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Warren Avenue and East 23rd Street.
James D. Estrada, 30, transient for fleeing/eluding, no valid driver’s license, failure to obey a traffic control signal, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and on a felony warrant for probation violation at 12:42 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Jesse Frutos, 28, of Windwood Drive for domestic battery at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Shawn K. Monson, 27, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to comply at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Gilbert N. Martinez, 39, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, and felony charges of possession of heroin-type cocaine, possession of a schedule II narcotic, sale or delivery of schedule III drugs, and sale or delivery of schedule IV drugs at 11:56 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Hayley L. Loomis, age unknown, of West Lincolnway for domestic battery at 11:50 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Nickolas L. Woske, 29, of Redmond Road for public intoxication at 1:10 a.m. Saturday at House Avenue and East 23rd Street.
Allan M. Hauck, 56, transient, on misdemeanor warrants out of Platte County and the city of Cheyenne at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West 10th Street.
Amanda M. Carlton, 30, of West Leisher Road for public intoxication at 11:36 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Melton Street.
Denise Potvin, 57, of Holland Court for domestic battery at 11 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Robert A. Roldan, 19, transient, for unlawful entry into a house at 5:16 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Bent Avenue.
Akmir L. Brown, 27, transient, for indecent exposure and possession or use of amphetamine-type drugs at 1 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Carey Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Christopher M. Willmer Jr., 48, of Cheyenne on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 2:42 a.m. Monday at House Avenue and East Fourth Street.
Victor M. Soto de la Torre, 29, of Pelican Bay, Texas, for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and no valid driver’s license at 3:21 a.m. Sunday at milepost 8 on U.S. Highway 85.
Dawn M. Wehde, 44, of Myers Court on a misdemeanor probation violation hold at 11:50 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
James E. Merideth, 39, of Main Street, Pine Bluffs, on a misdemeanor probation violation hold at 10:12 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Natalie C. Mathew, 43, of McCann Avenue for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form and on a felony warrant for probation violation at 1:02 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Benjamin C. Thompson, 24, of Laramie for DUI, no auto insurance, driving with a suspended license and speeding at 8:18 p.m. Monday at milepost 23.7 on Wyoming Highway 210 (Happy Jack Road).
Floyd J. Alcon, 62, of Middle Fork Trail for DUI, no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of auto insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign at 2:44 p.m. Sunday at milepost 6.5 on southbound U.S. Highway 85.
Jose A. Anaya, 79, of Bade Road for DUI at 9:02 p.m. Saturday at milepost 6 on Wyoming Highway 210 (Happy Jack Road.