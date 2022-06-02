Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jeremiah J. Martinez, 39, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and on a felony warrant out of the U.S. Marshals Service office in Arlington, Virginia, at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Maxwell Avenue.
Matthew Z. Lovato, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:59 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Greeley Highway.
Skylar K. Wallowingbull, 26, of Pine Bluffs for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:01 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Fox Farm Road and Energy Drive.
Zachary F. Harrison, 31, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Waupaca County, Wisconsin, for failure to appear at 3:48 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Missile Drive.
Robert A. Sigsbury, 60, of San Mateo Place for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:45 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Juan C. Mesa, 63, of Rawlins Street on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 11:20 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Ronnie C. Galyon, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:48 p.m. May 26 in the 500 block of Avenue D.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, on two misdemeanor counts of criminal entry and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass (signs) at 3 p.m. May 26 in the 600 block of Avenue B-5.
Scott D. Bressette, 57, of Murray Road on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 12:20 p.m. May 26 at the Laramie County jail; and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:30 a.m. May 25 at his residence.
Branson M. Potter, 35, of Darnell Place on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 11:10 a.m. May 26 at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Dakota S. Pratt, 23, of Sunridge Drive on a felony warrant out of Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 9:45 a.m. May 26 at the Laramie County jail.
Claudio Gorrosquieta, 23, of Houston, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), assault (battery) and theft (deprive, less than $1,000) at 2:42 a.m. May 26 in the 100 block of East College Drive.
Jose L. Chairez Jr., 24, of Houston, Texas, for misdemeanor assault (battery) at 2:38 a.m. May 26 in the 100 block of East College Drive.
Matthew T. Brosh, 46, of Des Moines, Iowa, on a felony warrant out of Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 12:40 a.m. May 26 at the Laramie County jail.
Marissa H. Ochsenfeld, 33, of Cosgriff Court on a misdemeanor court order at 8:05 p.m. May 25 at the Laramie County jail.
Fermin Vallez-Zuniga, 24, of Wheatland on a misdemeanor court order at 2:35 p.m. May 25 at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Sandra M. Salinas, 55, of Williams Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 9:01 p.m. May 24 at the intersection of Interstate 180 and East Fifth Street.
Kyle D. Schmidt, 32, of Westland Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:01 a.m. May 24 in the 1900 block of South Avenue B-6.
Antone R. Monroe, 24, of Riverton on a misdemeanor court order at 5 p.m. May 23 at the Laramie County jail.
Zachariah J. Graham, 36, of North Platte, Nebraska, on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 12:50 a.m. May 23 at the Laramie County jail.
Chuck A. Hodge, 34, of Burns on a felony warrant out of Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 12:45 p.m. May 23 at the Laramie County jail.
Chad M. Smith, 51, of Fireside Drive on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 12:45 p.m. May 23 at the Laramie County jail.
Kenneth L. Sammons, 42, of East Prosser Road on two felony warrants for theft (greater than $1,000) at 11:33 a.m. May 23 in the 1500 block of Taft Avenue.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jose F. Acosta, 22, of an unknown address for misdemeanor speeding (1-5 mph over), interference with a peace officer, possession of fraudulent ID card, improper registration and false identity at 9:04 a.m. Monday at mile marker 4 on southbound Interstate 25.
Michael M. Noland, 45, of Jefferson Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and lane use violation at 8:36 a.m. Monday at mile marker 16 on Wyoming Highway 210.
Dustin S. Taylor, 30, of Cribbon Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 11:37 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 0.1 on the I-25 Service Road.
Angelica M. Diaz, 29, of Denver for misdemeanor DUI with child (alcohol), speeding (100 mph in 75 mph zone), lane use violation, turn signal violation, open container, child restraint violation and seatbelt violation (driver) at 9:42 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 17 on northbound I-25.
Jeffrey S. Bowerman, 64, of Aurora, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI, careless driving, open container of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance (plant, 3 oz. or less), possession of a controlled substance (powder, 3 oz. or less), possession of a controlled substance (pill, 3 grams or less) and failure to maintain single lane of travel at 8:54 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 401 on eastbound I-80.
Phillip R. Barbato, 38, of Laramie for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to drive within single lane at 1:40 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 338 on westbound I-80.
Breanna E. Oliver, 30, of East Sixth Street on a felony warrant out of Albany County for possession of a synthetic controlled substance and a misdemeanor warrant for theft (less than $1,000) at 1:05 p.m. May 24 at mile marker 8 on U.S. Highway 85.