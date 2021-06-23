Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Michael R. Abeyta, 35, of Dillon Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication, being violent/tumultuous to property and fighting/riotous conduct at 7:28 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Travis W. Feifarek, 35, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, giving a false identity and fighting/riotous conduct at 12:09 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
April Carlisle, 44, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 12:09 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Ricky J. Dougherty, 41, transient, for felony burglary and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation revocation out of Platte County, Wyoming, at 11:59 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Madison Avenue.
Bradley J. Williams, 46, of Grove Drive for felony aggravated assault (threatening with a weapon) at 11:50 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Sarah K. Harris, 25, transient, on a felony NCIC hold and misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Nesho D. Skretteberg, 27, transient, for misdemeanor resisting arrest at 2:49 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Lincolnway.
Shirly A. Mehring, 34, of West 10th Street on a misdemeanor NCIC hold at 2 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Converse Avenue.
Isaac L. Gonzales, 25, of Randy Road on a felony NCIC hold at 5:45 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Devin K. Charles, 46, transient, on a felony warrant for two counts of strangulation of a household member, a felony warrant for three counts of aggravated assault with injury and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Lincolnway.
Kasey A. Worley, 34, of Cheyenne on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Keith Foley, 31, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor driving under the influence of a drug/alcohol combination (first in 10 years) at 3:19 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East 15th Street and Converse Avenue.
Jesse S. Johnson, 35, of Imperial Court for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, on a felony NCIC hold and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:11 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Hot Springs Avenue.
Amber M. Nelson, 36, of Rawlins Street for felony possession of methamphetamine at 9:29 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Richard C. Kwedor, 19, of an unknown address on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and fleeing/eluding, and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation out of Converse County, Wyoming, at 9:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Johnson Street and East 11th Street.
Casey D. Martin, 24, of East Jefferson Road for felony motor vehicle theft and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:13 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Johnson Street and East 11th Street.
David K. Brown, 31, of Forest Drive for felony conspiracy, felony theft, felony unemployment fraud and misdemeanor unemployment fraud at 5:05 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Joni G. Brown, 61, of Banjo Court for felony conspiracy and felony theft at 3:25 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
David D. Brown, 63, of Banjo Court for felony conspiracy and felony theft at 1:08 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
John E. Sanders, 43, of Buckboard Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Albany County, Wyoming, at 12:45 a.m. at his residence.
Anthony Gardea, 37, transient, for felony possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor criminal entry, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:17 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Jenna R. Lucero, 28, of College Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Clifford L. Lemmons, 18, of Gordon Road for misdemeanor domestic assault at 10:13 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Dawn M. Wehde, 44, of Walterscheid Boulevard on a misdemeanor probation/parole violation without a warrant and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:43 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office.
Mattew P. Santoyo, 25, of South Greeley Highway for felony aggravated child abuse (responsible for welfare) at 10:46 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Justin J. Walter, 31, of Cribbon Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 8:10 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Tappan D. Smith, 37, of Wichita, Kansas, on a felony NCIC hold at 12:24 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Justin J. Walter, 31, of Cribbon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Ryan J. Clark, 39, of Everglade Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Seth M. Hook, 35, of Princeton, West Virginia, on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Frederick J. Dekraker, 34, of Campbell Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Dakota D. Jaramillo, 58, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a felony NCIC hold at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Alan A. Berg, 41, of Fox Farm Road on a misdemeanor NCIC hold at 11:29 p.m. Monday at mile marker 3.5 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Nicholas L. Boryczko, 30, of Flaming Gorge Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving at 10:27 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 11 on northbound Interstate 25.
Jesse G. Finch, 31, of Montalto Drive on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery, driving under the influence (third offense), failure to appear, probation violation, failure to maintain lane and driving with a restricted license at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 24 on Wyoming Highway 210.
Quinton E. Hogelin, 46, transient, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor eluding, on a felony warrant for probation violation and on six misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 6:30 p.m. Friday northeast of Albin, Wyoming.
Tappan D. Smith, 37, of Wichita, Kansas, for felony possession of stolen property and for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance (plant form), possession of a controlled substance (pill form), open container and driving without an interlock device at 5:03 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 0.5 on northbound U.S. Route 85.