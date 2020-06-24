Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Dixon A. Ferrin III, 22, of Ames Avenue for felony burglary (articles from a vehicle) and misdemeanor property destruction at 9:36 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of East 12th Street.
Joseph J.P. Robinson, 21, of Evans Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Daniel R. Stone, 21, of Second Street for domestic battery and simple assault at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Kristina N. Douglas, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and on a felony warrant for parole violation for dangerous drugs at 12:19 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
Casey D. Martin, 23, of Central Avenue for unlawful entry onto property, public intoxication and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:42 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
James W. Harris, 46, of Ames Avenue for domestic battery at 2:40 a.m. Sunday at Ames Avenue and Richardson Court.
Kreston Sanchez, 41, of McComb Avenue for domestic battery at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Kenneth W. Earley, 49, transient, on a felony warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service for probation violation at 11:16 p.m. Saturday at Townsend Place and Dell Range Boulevard.
Melinda K. Churchill, 26, of McGovern Avenue on a felony warrant for theft at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Stephen L. Martin, 43, of Laramie for public intoxication at 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West 17th Street.
Michael J. Mudge, 44, of East Lincolnway on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 6 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Joey A.D. Carabajal, 43, of Stanfield Avenue for disturbance of the peace, public intoxication, throwing a stone/missile and having animals at large at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Seventh Street.
Kathleen L. Lien, 52, transient, for public intoxication at 4 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Broken Wheel Court.
Michael J. White, 37, of East Sixth Street for felony child abuse at 3:31 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Kenneth A. Martinez, 52, transient, for unlawful entry onto property, public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol at 2:41 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Rikki J. Holmes, 35, transient, on a felony warrant for forgery at 2:20 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of East Lincolnway.
Lincoln R. Harris, 18, transient, for unlawful entry onto property at 1 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Maria V. Vest, 49, of West Lincolnway on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:45 a.m. Friday at her residence.
Jonathan E. Barnett, 35, of Hacienda Court for domestic battery at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Tiana Z. Stone, 21, of Hoy Road on a warrant for misdemeanor probation violation at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Robert L. Burchett, 53, transient, for public intoxication, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:33 p.m. Thursday at Ridge Road and Dell Range Boulevard.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Clyde J. Tyler Jr., 37, of Jefferson Road on a felony inmate hold for failure to appear at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Tyler R. Cordova, 29, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a felony warrant for abuse of a vulnerable adult at 10:05 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
John E. Baker Jr., 59, of Van Lennen Avenue on a misdemeanor DUI/Drug Court hold at 9:15 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
David D. Manns, 51, of Bade Road on a felony inmate hold for grand theft at 2:05 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jordan M. McCowan, 31, of Pebrican Avenue on a felony warrant for shoplifting at 10:31 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Melissa J. Rodriguez, 53, of Greeley, Colorado, for speeding, no proof of liability insurance, driving with a revoked driver’s license and for felony stolen vehicle at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at milepost 345 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Geoffret A.L. Conn, 44, of Stanfield Avenue on a felony inmate hold out of Creek County, Oklahoma, at 11:08 a.m. Thursday at milepost 359 on eastbound I-80.