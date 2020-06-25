Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Joshua Hayden-Ali, 38, of Prosser Road on two counts of aggravated assault-threat with a weapon and four counts of making terroristic threats at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Hailey M. Priddy, 22, of 10th Street for misdemeanor possession of a cocaine- or heroin-type drug, misdemeanor shoplifting, criminal entry, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and felony warrants for failure to comply and shoplifting at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Calvin J. Aubin Jr., 30, Boysen Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 2:30 p.m. Monday at East 19th Street and Converse Avenue.
Christopher T. Hicks, 32, of East Sixth Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 11:36 a.m. Monday at Dey Avenue and West 17th Street; also arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jesse J. Teppert, 29, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with a correctional facility at 11:32 a.m. Monday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Joshua D. Wallace, 29, of Gregg Way on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 6700 block of Braehill Road.
Alyssa L. Lenhardt, 19, of Myers Court on a felony warrant for aggravated physical child abuse-torture or cruel confinement at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Keisha R. McKinsey, 23, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Larry E. Randol, 36, of West 17th Street on a felony warrant for parole violation at 7:44 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Kevin J. Dobbs, age unknown, of Hyndman Road on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 12:08 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jackson T. Nichols, 28, of 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:20 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Andrea M. Ryle, 44, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sheridan County for a child support order at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday at milepost 374 on the Interstate 80 Service Road.