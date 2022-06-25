Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Bryan K. Turner, 33, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and unlawful entry onto property at 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Jack B. Ornelas, 61, of Broken Wheel Court on a misdemeanor warrant for probation/parole violator arrest without warrant at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the Wyoming Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jacob C. Miller, 39, transient, for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and possession of a marijuana-type drug, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply, failure to appear and failure to pay at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Capitol Avenue.
William Ostrander, 38, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, refusing to obey and resisting arrest at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Sherri A. Chrisman, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Paul A. King, 63, of Lincolnway for two counts of felony attempted second-degree murder, felony blackmail, three counts of misdemeanor reckless endangering (firearm) and misdemeanor motor vehicle theft at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Seth M. Martinez, 31, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, interfering/obstructing and unlawful entry onto property and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Aspynn E. Gholson, 25, of Warren Avenue for misdemeanor annoying/obscene/threatening telephone calls at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Ramin K. Lewis, 45, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of Opal Drive.
Jennifer K. Sweet, 42, of East 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Stinson Avenue.
Erin N. Lindberg, 41, of Sierra Drive on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without warrant in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Ronnie T. Payne, 29, of West Fifth Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (with injury), criminal entry of a vehicle and being under the influence of a controlled substance, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Progress Circle.
Jerry W. Budenske, 46, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with a community correctional program at his residence.
Sierra N. Cunningham, 23, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply with a community correctional program at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Richard M. Salaz, 57, of East Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Antonious Johnson, 27, of Tucson, Arizona, for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury), and misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of Hutchins Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Geeber Miramontes, 31, of Dallas Road on a misdemeanor DUI/Drug Court hold at 8:08 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Ann Boulter, 65, of Yellowstone Road on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without warrant at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9700 block of Yellowstone Road.
Stanley Tromburg, 61, of North College Drive on a felony parole violation at 7:09 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Eric R. Graham, 28, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:39 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Rick J. Wickert, 47, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 9:43 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Isabeth Rodriguez, 26, of Terry Ranch Road for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Terry L. Lustgraaf, 55, of 20th Street on a felony warrant for DUI (four or more in 10 years) and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to stop for police, a misdemeanor warrant for driving without an operating/certified interlock device and a misdemeanor warrant for driving with a suspended license at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Shaya M. Jones, 26, of Walker Lane for misdemeanor destruction of property, criminal entry, interference with a peace officer (no injury), possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and possession of a marijuana-type drug at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Walker Lane.
Hunter G. Munson, 18, transient, for misdemeanor destruction of property, criminal entry and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Walker Lane.
Kaden R. Weinrich, 18, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Nathan C. Mejia, 25, of Split Rail Road on a felony warrant out of Colorado for fraud-impersonation at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday at F.E. Warren Air Force Base Gate 5.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Elijah R. Sweitzer, 32, of Thornton, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI, driving with a suspended license, improper child safety restraint system and failure to drive vehicle within a single lane at 11:41 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 5 on northbound Interstate 25.
Richard R. Kamerzell, 46, of Carmel Drive for misdemeanor DUI and speeding at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Gysel Place and Dell Range Boulevard.