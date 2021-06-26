Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Veronica L. Solaas, 24, of Laramie, Wyoming, for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (pill form), and on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Albany County at 2:05 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Carey Avenue.
Wilbert W. Largo, 42, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay out of Sweetwater County at 10:35 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Kalyn R. Blay, 23, of Richardson Court for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and interference with a peace officer, and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Westland Road.
Alex P. Foster, 35, of Rainbow Road on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 9:51 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Westland Road.
Richard Olson, 32, of East Fifth Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Michael R. Abeyta, 35, transient, on a misdemeanor municipal warrant for probation revocation at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
n
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Geeber Miramontes, 30, of Dallas Road for felony driving under the influence (four or more in 10 years) and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 7:26 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Greeley Service Road and South Fork Road.
Matthew L. J. Munoz, 37, of Stirrup Road for felony aggravated assault with injury and two counts of misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 6:43 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Alex P. Foster, 35, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of possession of heroin, possession of marijuana (wax form) and possession of methamphetamine at 9:51 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Westland Road.
Eddie L. Spigner Jr., 47, of Campfire Trail on a felony warrant for probation and parole violation at 8:50 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesse J. Flores, 26, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph M. Wicks, 43, of Gillette, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jason R. Vargas, 27, of 10th Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Cordell D. Fernandez, 31, of Lusk, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Daniel E. Martens Jr., 32, of Greenway Street on a felony probation/parole violation arrest without a warrant at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Aaron D. Armstrong, 37, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
n
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Juan C. Mesa, 61, of Rawlins Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (third in 10 years), a lane violation and a red light violation at 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of House Avenue and East Fifth Street.