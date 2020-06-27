Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jericho A. Richardson, 19, of Prairie Dog Drive for domestic battery at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East 19th Street.
Phillip L. Kaushagen, 40, of Wheatland for unlawful entry onto property and refusing to obey at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Ariel B. Penaflor, 28, of Dillon Avenue for domestic battery at 1:25 a.m. Friday at her residence.
Holly A. Clary, 38, of Dean Paul Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Matthew Z. Lovato, 34, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for criminal entry and possession of meth/interference with a peace officer at 6:55 p.m. Thursday at Rock Springs Street and North College Drive.
Duell C. Demers, 25, of Taggart Drive for violating a protection order at 5:47 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Fourth Avenue.
Cherub S. A. Acosta, 36, of Lake Place on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:14 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; also arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department on misdemeanor warrants for criminal trespass-communication, shoplifting and failure to pay at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Dominic F. Stalkup, 34, of 13th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:14 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail; also arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:10 p.m. Thursday at the jail.
Vincent R. Trujillo, 58, of East Lincolnway on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday at Big Horn Avenue and East 13th Street.
Courtnay N. Schoeneberg, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
David M. Doby, 60, of Sixth Street for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 9 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Shawn G. Finch, 44, of 15th Street on a court order at 2:23 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Rusty E. McCoy, 39, of Interstate 80 Service Road in Burns on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 7:35 a.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of I-80 Service Road.
Andrew J. Meyers, 23, of Medina, Ohio, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Barbara J. James, 58, of Franklin, Massachusetts, on a felony warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Dustin L. Yearout, 42, transient, for domestic battery and child abuse at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
Christopher R. Cortez, 26, of Silvergate Drive on a felony warrant for probation violation at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Rachel A. Hoyt, 24, of Eaton, Colorado, for driving under the influence (DUI), lane use, open container of alcohol, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in plant form and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in powder form at 9:57 p.m. Thursday at milepost 1.5 on southbound U.S. Highway 85.
Mary G. Rampson, 34, of Longmont, Colorado, for DUI, speeding and failure to maintain a safe lane at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at milepost 5.5 on northbound Interstate 25.