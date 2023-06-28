Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kelly R. Martinez, 36, of Polk Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:19 p.m. Sunday on the Interstate 80 on-ramp at South Greeley Highway.
James M. Bullock, 45, of Hynds Boulevard for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol) and failing to meet duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle/property at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Hynds Boulevard.
Ronald A. Romero Jr., 23, of Saddle Ridge Trail for a DUI/drug court hold at 5:18 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Saddle Ridge Trail.
John P. See, 32, of Harvey Street for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 4:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Hot Springs Avenue.
Kagen C. Meyer Jr., 22, of Pierce Avenue on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West 18th Street.
William S. Edwards, 35, of Lampman Court for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:33 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Garland R. Malone, 43, of Rawlins for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), driving with a suspended license, driving without an interlock device and driving the wrong way (per traffic control device) at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Capitol Avenue and West 20th Street.
Troy D. Bailey, 38, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of West College Drive.
Chantel C. Seelye, 52, of Sunny Hill Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8 p.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Demetrius M. Coletti, 43, transient, on a felony warrant for domestic battery (more than two convictions in less than 10 years) and misdemeanor warrants for destruction of property, failure to pay, failure to comply and two counts of failure to appear at 5:55 p.m. Saturday at Parsley Boulevard and Pacific Avenue.
Jason P. Gray, 47, of Seymour Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:48 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Aurriaunna M. Mueller, 41, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 7:21 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East 12th Street.
Rusty D. Turner, 60, of Garden Court for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 7:21 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East 12th Street.
Jason A. Mullen, 49, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:01 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Bryan C. Morgan, 30, of Rawlins Street for misdemeanor resisting arrest, public intoxication and refusing to obey at 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of North College Drive.
Santana G. Mendoza, 26, of Shoshoni Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), driving with a restricted license (revoked) and driving without an interlock device at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive.
James W. Headstream III, 30, of Painted Horse Trail on a felony warrant for sale/delivery of methamphetamine and misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 3:09 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Westland Road.
Michael S. Wallace, 56, of Seventh Street on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery, failure to appear and destruction of property at 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Walterscheid Boulevard.
Lorena C. Mascarenas, 27, of Randy Road for felony possession of a Schedule I drug (suspected fentanyl pills) at 12:31 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Missile Drive.
Shaydon L. Bingham, 24, of Charles Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:12 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Westland Road.
Steven J. Kirkpatrick, 38, of Broken Wheel Court for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and violation of a protection order, a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member (minor injury), a warrant from Natrona County on an original charge of probation violation/domestic battery (third offense) and a warrant from Larimer County, Colorado for property damage and failure to appear at 2:16 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Travis L. Fertig, 37, transient on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:50 p.m. June 20 at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Zachery C. Sullivan, 37, of a redacted Cheyenne address for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 10 p.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Carla M. Salyards, 42, transient, on two felony warrants from Montgomery County, Texas, for possession of child pornography and sexual performance with a child (less than 14, employ/induce/authorize) and a misdemeanor warrant from Laramie County for failure to pay at 3:26 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Ryan D. Carmine, 43, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:45 a.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jerry L. Woods Jr., 32, of Gordon Road on a misdemeanor probation and parole violator arrest (without warrant) on the original charge of probation violation at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Charles R. Karn, 19, of Grier Boulevard on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 11:15 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Harley S. Kingma, 34, of Lusk on a felony warrant for theft at 4:55 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Christina L. Counts, 39, of Boxelder Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Melinda K. Hurt, 29, of Main Street, Burns, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a felony warrant for burglary at 2:18 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Jorge D. Cervantes, 23, of Eaton, Colorado, on a warrant from Weld County, Colorado, for failure to appear on an original charge of assault at 2 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael I. Robin Sr., 43, of Van Lennen Avenue for felony robbery (aggravated with a deadly weapon) and habitual criminal action (violent felony with two priors) at 10:25 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Jefferson Road.
Garrell K. James, 33, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation and a misdemeanor court order at 9:03 p.m. June 16 at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming State Highway Patrol:
Maria P. Rodriguez, 32, of Kennedi Lea Lane for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and careless driving at 3:33 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 365 on westbound Interstate 80.
Christopher D. Washington, 43, of Riverbend Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:09 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 9 on Wyoming Highway 212.