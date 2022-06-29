Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Michael Grubbs, 45, of Dell Range Boulevard for felony burglary at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Dylan P. Johanson, 30, of Church Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Amblessed N. Ebiringa, 34, of Garden Court for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years), failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change and no liability insurance at 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Moran Avenue.
Daryl L. Rohla, 55, of Eighth Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) and no liability insurance at 1:50 a.m. Sunday on the Central Avenue viaduct.
Eric Mitchell, 39, transient, for misdemeanor DUI (combination drugs and alcohol, first in 10 years), possession of. marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.) and license plate light violation at 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Sixth Street.
Shenice G. Pew, 45, of Aurora, Colorado, for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant out of Converse County for failure to pay at 12:24 a.m. Sunday on the Central Avenue viaduct.
Ashley N. Winsor, 33, of South Taft Hill Road on a misdemeanor warrant out of Colorado for failure to appear and contempt of court at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Lincolnway.
Travis P. Robinson, 44, of Third Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:51 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay, and a misdemeanor warrant out of Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 7:40 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Lindy M. Morgan, 40, of East 11th Street for misdemeanor shoplifting (between $100 and $300) and possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.), and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for forgery at 10:38 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Jose A. Cruz Garcia, 19, of Dallas for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Lincolnway.
Kyle E. Kirtley, 33, of West Fifth Street for misdemeanor burning waste and possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.) at 7:50 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
April Wright, 33, of Linden Way for misdemeanor domestic assault at 5:40 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Graycee R. Bingham, 19, of Killarney Drive for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance and shoplifting (less than $100) at 1:13 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Kirk K. Poynor Jr., 34, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and interference with a peace officer, and on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 11:13 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Deming Drive and East First Street.
Noah R. Brunner, 23, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Stephen R. Cervantes, 57, of West 11th Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Colorado for failure to comply with probation at 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Zekeial S. Shaw, 46, of Thomes Avenue for misdemeanor refusing to obey at 6:44 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Manuel C. Munoz, 33, of Lafayette Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:20 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Converse Avenue; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for interference with a peace officer without injury at 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Timothy J. Garner, 27, transient, on a felony warrant out of Albany County for probation violation at 1 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Walterscheid Boulevard and West Allison Road.
Julian E. Gonzales, 22, of New York Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Walterscheid Boulevard and West Allison Road.
Robert A. Dickinson, 32, of 15th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:21 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Lashawn D. Harris, 22, of East College Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication and unlawful entry into house, and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 4:57 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Snyder Avenue.
Jasper T. Palmer, 28, of Moran Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:44 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Whitney Road.
Amanda J. Bretas, 42, of College Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and no vehicle registration at 2:06 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Fox Farm Road and Walterscheid Boulevard.
Colbey I. Northrop, 31, of Maxwell Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:35 a.m. Friday at his residence; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Nicholas R. Bymer, 25, of Pine Bluffs on misdemeanor warrants for fraud (checks) and probation violation at 10:59 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
David H. Frizzell, 39, of West College Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 9:19 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Cody L.M. Harris, 27, of East Lincolnway on a warrant for misdemeanor battery (touching in rude manner), destruction of property (less than $1,000), breach of peace and two counts of interference with emergency call at 5:05 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Christopher E. Cisneros, 51, of Lake Place on a misdemeanor warrant out of Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Matthew L. Laganiere, 44, transient, on a warrant for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and interference with a peace officer without injury, and a misdemeanor warrant for parole violation at 9:36 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Vaughn Court.
Frederick A. Barton Jr., 52, of Casper for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of South Greeley Highway.
Emmanuel J. Potter, 36, of Casper on four misdemeanor warrants out of Laramie County District Court for civil violations at 7:40 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher A. Nace, 57, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 11:39 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Timothy A. Zacharias, 39, transient, on a felony warrant for theft from motor vehicle (greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) at 6:26 a.m. June 11 at the Laramie County jail.