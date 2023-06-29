Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Heidi D. Buss, 49, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
James E. Hill, 20, of East Sixth Street on a felony warrant for destruction of property at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday at East Sixth Street and Morrie Avenue.
Shania L. Combs, 25, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Charles E. Zemelka, 33, of a redacted Cheyenne address, for felonious restraint, felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury), misdemeanor interference with an emergency call and domestic battery at 9:21 p.m. Monday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Heath R. Tawater, 41, of 17th Street on felony holds for community corrections rejection and failure to comply at Cheyenne Transitional Center at 3:45 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Delilah A. Baker, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant from Goshen County on the original charge of failure to pay child support at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East 21st Street.
Melvin J. Watson Jr., 31, of Cribbon Avenue for felony conspiracy and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Prairie Avenue.
Alyscia F. Sloan, 22, of Seslar Avenue for felony conspiracy and misdemeanor possession of an amphetamine-type drug and possession of a controlled substance (pill/capsule) at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Prairie Avenue.
Timothy J. Garner, 28, of Pleasant Valley Trail for felony forgery (uttering, passing) and conspiracy at 2:21 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Prairie Avenue.
Joel C. Bujanda, 42, of a redacted Cheyenne address for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:15 a.m. Monday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jennifer E. Davidson, 44, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Factor Lane.
Justin C. Dennis, 39, of Balmoral Court on a felony warrant for theft at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Gordon Road.
Ian M. Hughes, 31, of South Greeley Highway on a felony warrant for burglary at 10:38 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Jose H. Vega Mancinas, 28, of South Greeley Highway for felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call at 8:28 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
