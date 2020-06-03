Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Albert C. Reeh, 31, transient, for resisting arrest, public intoxication, profane/obscene/provocative language, interfering/obstructing and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Dylan D. Prahl, 27, of Fremont Avenue for domestic battery and misdemeanor property destruction at 6 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Joseph J. Mead, 29, of 23rd Street for public intoxication and malicious mischief at 4:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Eric A. Smith, 23, of West Seventh Street for driving under the influence (DUI), fleeing/eluding and interference with a peace officer at 2 a.m. Sunday at Logan Avenue and East Sixth Street.
Joshua D. Romero, 29, of Andover Drive for reckless endangering-firearm, DUI and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Mandolin Way.
Justin Lucero, 28, of Evans Avenue for aggravated assault threat with a weapon at 1 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Kirk M. Miller, 40, of Central Avenue for unlawful entry into a house at midnight Sunday in the 300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Jayson J. Mullen, 23, of Maple Way on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Joshua C. Gamble, 36, of Green River on a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft at 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of West Lincolnway.
Frank A. Haleakala, 43, of East 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Emanuel J. Bautista, 36, of King Arthur Way for aggravated assault with injury; interference with a peace officer; on felony warrants for theft, receiving stolen property and failure to comply; and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Sherri A. Chrisman, 37, of Pinto Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at her residence.
Chase W. Ford, 38, of West 24th Street for DUI at 11:42 p.m. Friday at Converse Avenue and Airport Parkway.
Devin G. Martinez, 21, of East 21st Street for refusing to obey and resisting arrest at 10:34 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Richard M. Norris, 25, transient, for public intoxication and unlawful entry into a house at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Storey Boulevard.
Charles B. Swank Jr., 50, of Avenue D for felony burglary at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Grand Harmony Boulevard.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Bernadette E. Gunn, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 4:50 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Isaiah J. Diaz, 20, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for reckless endangering at 4 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael B. Westover, 55, of Osage Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:12 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Roni P. Hirmiz, 34, of Serling Heights, Michigan, for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to deliver at 11:17 a.m. Saturday at milepost 351 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Tyler M. Kulas, 23, of Fraser, Michigan, for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to deliver at 11:17 a.m. Saturday at milepost 351 on eastbound I-80.
Richonda J. Bailey, 39, of Waseca, Minnesota, for felony possession of a controlled substance in liquid form at 7:25 a.m. Friday at milepost 352 on eastbound I-80.
Carl L. McMillian, 40, of St. Paul, Minnesota, for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to deliver at 6:57 a.m. Friday at milepost 352 on eastbound I-80.