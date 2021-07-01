Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Seth M. Hook, 35, of Princeton, West Virginia, for felony aggravated assault (threatening with a weapon) and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 12:20 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Devin G. Martinez, 22, of East 21st Street for felony simple assault on a police officer, for the misdemeanor charges of interference with a peace officer, pedestrian under the influence and breach of peace, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Trevor L. Walduck, 24, of Braehill Road for misdemeanor domestic battery, interference with an emergency call and reckless endangering (conduct) at 5:39 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Akes Drive.
Brandyn M. Farley, 30, transient, for misdemeanor resisting arrest, interfering/obstructing and refusing to obey at 4:54 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West 17th Street.
Lena M. Arana, 37, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor violent/tumultuous acts and public intoxication at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Dillon Avenue.
Kayce J. Berg, 38, of Carpenter on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:22 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Travis R. Garcia, 24, of Apache Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:20 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Jeremy C. Frey, 31, of Apache Street for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, speeding and failure to obey traffic control device at 12:33 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Quincy Street.
Cesar Moreno, 26, of Lasara, Texas, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East 25th Street.
Evelyn S. Cristobal, 19, of Metropolis, Illinois, for felony possession of marijuana at 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Brandon L. Miller, 21, of Paducah, Kentucky, for felony possession of marijuana at 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Rebecca J. Rodriguez, 24, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:18 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Second Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Corey S. Fenton, 37, of Roseburg, Oregon, on a felony NCIC hold due to a Denton County, Texas, warrant for interference with child custody at 11:44 a.m. Monday at F.E. Warren Air Force Base Gate 5.
Gary L. Rodriguez, 53, of Everton Drive for felony failure to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of North College Drive.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
William A. Griffith IV, 37, of Stark Street, Pine Bluffs for felony possession of a controlled substance at 4 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 30/Main Street in Pine Bluffs.
Kayce J. Berg, 38, of Carpenter for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense in 10 years) at 11:48 p.m. Friday at mile marker 366 on eastbound Interstate 80.
James L. Kesler, 43, of Laramie for felony possession of a controlled substance (crystalline), felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance (third in 10 years) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at mile marker 353 on eastbound Interstate 80.