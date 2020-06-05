Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Julia E. Tate, 35, transient, for public intoxication at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Tanya M. Llerenas, 43, of West Sixth Street for possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and endangering a child around meth manufacturing at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Rudolph J. Turnipseed III, 36, of East Carlson Street on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Kiram Crowder, 46, of West 28th Street on a felony warrant for forgery-uttering and for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamie-type drug at 2 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Lynn M. Cheatham, 59, of Frankfort, Kentucky, on a felony warrant for property destruction at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Missile Drive.
David R. Herrera Jr., 19, of Frontier Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Dana T. Green, 37, of Casper on a felony warrant for probation violation at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Tony Snead, 53, of West 10th Street on Colorado warrants for contempt of court, failure to comply, assault and larceny at 9 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Greeley Highway.
Christopher S. Alves, 30, transient, on a felony inmate hold for probation/parole violation at 5:43 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Kayla A. Moody, 32, of Westland Road on a felony warrant for theft and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Patrick A. Erickson, 40, address unknown, on a city court order at 1 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Eric A. Smith, 23, of Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jeanie L. Ross, 38, of Pineridge Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10:05 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Donald L. Akers, 48, transient, on a felony warrant for destruction of property at 1:30 p.m. May 29 at the Laramie County jail.