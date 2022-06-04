Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Brent W. Henry, 35, of East 15th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Carlson Street.
Ambri J. Rogers, 20, of South Washington Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Joseph P. Holmes, 60, of Ames Court for felony property destruction (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor simple assault at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Nathaniel K. Gunn, 20, transient, for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury, misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer without injury at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East 10th Street.
Kelly A. Chavez, 50, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Arthur J. Wheeler, 34, of Pershing Pointe Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Austin R. Robinson, 23, of West 17th Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Cristina A. Hermosillo, 43, of Goshen Avenue for felony sale/delivery of cocaine/heroin, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East 11th Street.
Charles R. Karn, 18, of Grier Boulevard for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, possession of marijuana (under 1/4 ounce), unlawful entry onto property, refusing to obey and three counts of annoying/obscene/threatening telephone calls at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Andre T. Ray, 38, of Greeley, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Armstrong County, Texas, for bond revocation at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Missile Drive.
Kristopher L. Garlick, 46, of Gillette on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Kristopher L. McNally, 44, of Superior Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday at F.E. Warren Air Force Base Gate 5 on Central Avenue.
Alyssa L. Lenhardt, 21, of Gopp Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Snyder Drive.
Lazorro M. Carabajal Jr., 52, of Kimball, Nebraska, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order, on a felony warrant for violation of a protection order (stalking) and a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Lawrence W. Delf, 62, of Canyon Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Justin R. Longland, 39, of Hill City, South Dakota, for felony possession of a controlled substance at 10:26 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Angelo L. Ramirez, 30, of Silverton Drive on a felony warrant out of Laramie County District Court for a civil violation and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 2 on northbound Interstate 25.