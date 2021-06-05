Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jeremy B. Potter, 42, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor municipal warrant for failure to appear at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Nathaniel K. Gunn, 19, transient, on for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East 10th Street.
Marvin Clay, 64, of West 21st Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West 22nd Street and Ames Avenue.
John J. Klevinskas, 26, of Golden, Colorado, for misdemeanor public intoxication, open container and giving a false identity at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Pattison Avenue.
Chaiyun P. Traipoom, 39, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Nationway.
Paula R. Downer, 23, of Thomes Avenue on a felony warrant for theft out of Campbell County at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Thomes Avenue and West Ninth Street.
Sergio Vazquez, 19, transient, for felony aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Fifth Street and Reed Avenue.
Kenneth M. Almquist, 46, of Garrett Street on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Tyler W. Nichols, 27, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Oak Court.
John E. Leach, 50, of Van Lennen Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, duty to stop and interference with a peace officer at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 19th Street and Reed Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Jeremy B. Potter, 42, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation and on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East 12th Street and Kingham Drive.
Abby N. Delf, 32, transient, on a felony NCIC hold at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Tim Warren, 43, of West 17th Street on a felony probation violation at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Dovey King, 34, of Miller Lane on a misdemeanor court order at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Joseph A. Girone, 24, of Willow Drive on a misdemeanor court order at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Frank J. Hardy Jr., 34, of East Sixth Street on a felony warrant for parole violation at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue.
David A. Schmidt, 27, transient, on a felony warrant for theft and a misdemeanor warrant for interference with a peace officer at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Margaret E. Muir, 23, of Eighth Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ryan N. Hunter, 41, of Oak Creek, Colorado, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay, shoplifting, joyriding, battery (touching in a rude manner) and probation violation at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Scott A. Stryker, 51, of Ninth Avenue for felony driving under the influence of alcohol (subsequent offense) and misdemeanor failure to maintain lane of travel, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. Route 30 and Parsons Avenue.
Daniel Paice, 40, of East Ninth Street for felony possession of methamphetamine at 11 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Francisco J. Lopez, 39, of Phoenix, Arizona for felony possession of a controlled substance at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 364 on eastbound Interstate 80.