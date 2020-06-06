Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Gerard N. Vigil, 28, of Newton Drive for interference with a peace officer at 9:56 p.m. Thursday at Deming Drive and West Fifth Street.
Joel A. Huston, 34, transient, on a felony warrant for bond violation and a Campbell County misdemeanor warrant for escaping a halfway house at 7:32 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Garden Court.
Christina D. Frame, 50, transient, for felony aggravated assault threat with a weapon, being under the influence of a controlled substance and misdemeanor destruction of property at 5:58 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of East 13th Street.
Donnell E. McClendon, 47, of Oak Court on a felony warrant for a parole violation at 1:04 p.m. Thursday at East Lincolnway and Logan Avenue.
Amanda N. Baker, 32, of Worland for driving under the influence (DUI) and felony possession of heroin- or cocaine-type drug at 2:35 a.m. Thursday at Forest Drive and Elm Court.
Nathaniel K. Gunn, 18, of McKinley Avenue for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Atlantic Drive.
Alicia C. Contos, 47, of Moran Avenue for aggravated assault threat with a weapon at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Moran Avenue.
Bryan C. Martinez, 27, of Pineridge Avenue for breach of peace and interference with a peace officer at 10:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Christian R. Jones, 32, of Fox Farm Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:04 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Alyssa L. Lenhardt, 19, of Myers Court on a felony warrant for endangering a child (meth waste), on a felony warrant for child abuse (mental, responsible for welfare) and on a misdemeanor warrant for child endangering (health) at 4:05 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
David N. Lowery, 22, of Central Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:05 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Julia E. Tate, 35, transient, on a felony warrants out of Colorado for failure to appear, first-degree trespass and failure to leave premises at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Terrice D. Brown, 42, of Aurora, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Gregory C. Wanberg, 50, of Windmill Road for no valid driver’s license and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday at milepost 364 of Interstate 80 westbound.