Recently arrested by Cheyenne Police Department:
Joey R. Easterwood, 34, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 10:23 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Grove Drive.
Susan R. Hubbard, 64, of 17th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:40 p.m. Sunday at Evans Avenue and East 22nd Street.
Aaron M. Bagby, 34, of Eastland Court for felony motor vehicle theft and possession of marijuana and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:38 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Central Avenue.
Michael Arriaga, 25, of Rio Hondo, Texas, for misdemeanor pubic intoxication at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Zachary Goins, 26, of Vernon, Texas, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and public intoxication at 1:27 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Jason A. Mullen, 49, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:54 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Capitol Avenue.
David A. Hoskins, 28, of Michelle Joy Heights for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, controlled substance and alcohol), failure to maintain lane and possession of an open container of alcohol at 11:45 p.m. Saturday at Chestnut Drive and Fremont Avenue.
Daniel R. Green, 45, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:56 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Snyder Avenue.
Roland D. French, 49, of Pine Bluffs on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:44 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Fifth Street.
Brayden E. Sosa, 29 of Gettysburg Drive on a felony warrant for child abuse (physical, major injury, responsible for welfare) at 1 p.m. Saturday at East Lincolnway and Nationway.
Viola M. Kills Crow Indian, 34, transient, for felony bringing a controlled substance into the jail (methamphetamine), misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Noah R. Brunner, 24, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 1:32 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Jessica L. Sanchez, 33, of Ahrens Avenue for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (under 1/4 ounce), possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs, and expired or improper registration at 10:30 p.m. Friday at West Fox Farm Road and Walterscheid Boulevard.
Alexander M. Berglund, 37, of Malibu Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol); driving under a cancelled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense); careless driving; and possession of an open container of alcohol at 8:13 p.m. Friday at East 19th Street and Duff Avenue.
Jonathan D. Gordon, 39, of Everton Drive for misdemeanor driving without an ignition interlock device; driving under a cancelled, revoked or suspended license (second or greater offense); expired registration; and possession of marijuana (under 1/4 ounce) at 6:06 p.m. Friday at Parsley Boulevard and Ames Avenue.
Laverne M. Fuller, 56, of Lake Place on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:56 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Frank E. Owens, 37, of Baldwin Avenue on warrants for felony strangulation of household member and misdemeanor battery/touching in a rude manner at 9:56 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Jon-Michael L. Kelly, 26, of Maple Way for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:30 a.m. Friday at Morrie Avenue and East Lincolnway.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Tony L. Bowman, 52, of Mitchell Court on a misdemeanor warrant for theft (vehicle) at 2:19 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Elizabeth A. Bautista, 41, of Mitchell Court on five misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and a felony warrant for theft out of Albany County at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Greeley Highway.
James D. Estrada, 32, transient, on warrants for felony possession of burglary tools (originally in Colorado), misdemeanor failure to pay (in Platte County) and misdemeanor larceny (in Albany County) at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Dino B.R. Zumbo, 32, of Oak Court on a felony warrant for failure to appear (district court) at 12 p.m Sunday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Jacob L. Hutchins, 29, transient, for misdemeanor speeding, driving under suspension (subsequent violation) and possession of cocaine/heroin type substance (suspected heroin) at 2:15 a.m. Sunday at North College Drive and East Fox Farm Road.
Jennifer D. Black, 51, of Fifth Street for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) and possession of an amphetamine-type drug at 12:26 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Candice C. Cordova, 44, of Gordon Road on a warrant for misdemeanor failure to pay (Platte County) at 5:21 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Kevin D. Brown, 62, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (signs) at 1:01 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jeremy K. McCarroll, 33, of Yukon, Oklahoma, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:25 a.m. Saturday at Walterscheid Boulevard and West College Drive.
Hector M. Hernandez, 55, of Silver Gate Way on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 2:40 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jay M. King, 26, of East 12th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
William E. Baldwin, 52, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West 23rd Street.
Osman J. Gomez-Aguilar, 44, of County Road 154, Carpenter, on an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainer at 9:31 a.m. Friday in Laramie County jail.
Jordan D. Hartless, 26, of Rawlins for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second offense in 10 years), driving with a suspended license and driving without an interlock device at 12:15 a.m. Friday at Warren Avenue and East Ninth Street.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Wyoming State Highway Patrol:
Rudy A. Cuellar, 35, of Salt Lake City for felony possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession with intent to distribute (Schedule II narcotic), and possession of a controlled substance (powder, third offense); misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (plant), speeding (97 in a 75) and possession of an open container of alcohol; and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:27 p.m. Friday at mile marker 7 on northbound Interstate 25.
Ramey L. Thompson, 28, of Gillette for felony possession of a controlled substance (powder/crystal, more than three grams) and endangering a child with a drug at 11:59 a.m. Friday at mile marker 27.5 on northbound Interstate 25.