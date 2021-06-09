Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Steven A. Guille, 30, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property, misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine type drugs and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Audrey L. Estes, 32, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Sheridan County, Wyoming, at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 500 Central Avenue.
Matthew L. Weber, 37, of Stinson Avenue for the misdemeanor charges of possession of heroin, driving with no registration, failure to stop at a stop sign, careless driving, fleeing/eluding and interference with a peace officer, on a felony NCIC hold, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 4:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and East Pershing Boulevard.
Ray P. Robinson, 58, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and interfering/obstructing at 2:53 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Corey Spence, 32, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Charles A. Martinez, 32, of King Court for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.
Walter P. Russell, 49, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and an open container at 11:48 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Joseph W. Smith, 38, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Diego Dominguez, 29, of East 19th Street for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:45 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Anthony L. Gallegos, 64, of Prosser Road on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and violation of a protection order at 4:23 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Noah R. Brunner, 22, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Korey M. Sanders, 40, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest at 2 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ames Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Ray P. Robinson, 58, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor annoying/obscene/threatening telephone calls and making a false report to a police officer at 11 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Tyler R. Schroeder, 29, of Kevin Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:05 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Sean M. Footh, 30, transient, for misdemeanor violation on a protection order at 12:48 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Lizabeth Footh, 43, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and giving a false identity, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Campbell County, Wyoming, at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Matthew Z. Lovato, 35, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance and interference with a peace officer, and on two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation at 11:23 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Ninth Street and O’Neil Avenue.
Stephen Sanders, 40, of Hickory Place on the misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, criminal entry, property destruction, interference with a peace officer and violation of a protection order at 7:36 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Jeremy B. Potter, 42, of Jefferson Road on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 1:55 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Melvin J. Watson Jr., 29, transient, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 12:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Norman Wilson, 27, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license and speeding at 12:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Ryan R. Bixler, 33, of East 15th Street on a felony probation/ISP violation and/or sanction at 4:37 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office.
Brett W. Murray, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor court order at 3 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Michelle R. Eicher, 48, of Sunridge Drive on a felony probation/ISP violation and/or sanction at 10:35 a.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office.
Kagen C. Meyer Jr., 20, of Pierce Avenue on a misdemeanor court order at 9:05 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Ryan D. Carmine, 41, of Sagebrush Avenue for felony possession of methamphetamine, the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to maintain lane and interference with a peace officer, on two felony warrants for aggravated assault with injury, a felony warrant for property destruction and misdemeanor warrants for fleeing/eluding and interference with a peace officer with injury at 3:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Burlington Trail and South Industrial Road.
Richard J. Anderson, 56, of McCann Avenue on a felony NCIC hold at 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Third Street and Seymour Avenue.
Sandra S. Voelker, 70, of Van Lennen Avenue on a misdemeanor probation/parole violation without a warrant at 5:05 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office.
Brett W. Murray, 31, transient, on a felony warrant for theft out of Albany County, Wyoming, and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Campstool Road and Lexington Avenue.
Scott A. Stryker, 51, of Greeley, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Russell D. Barrett, 39, of West 17th Street on a felony probation/parole violation without a warrant at 4:11 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office.
Joseph J. Torrez, 25, of Greeley, Colorado, on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Laramie County District Court at 3:13 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
William A. Steele, 33, of Denver, Colorado, on a felony NCIC hold at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Randall Avenue.
Ashley A. Carrillo, 28, of 16th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for property destruction at 10:40 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Elizabeth L. Clark, 37, of South Fork Road on a misdemeanor court order at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
John E. Leach, 50, of Van Lennen Avenue on a misdemeanor court order at 7:40 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Dominic F. Stalkup, 35, of East Seventh Street for two misdemeanor counts of battery at 9:26 p.m. Monday at Curt Gowdy State Park.
Daniel T. Barth, 54, of Billings, Montana, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense in 10 years), open container (first offense) and speeding at 11:36 p.m. Friday at mile marker 13 on northbound Interstate 25.
James M. Gray, 41, of South Webster Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence with a child passenger, incorrect child safety restraint and parking where prohibited at 12:56 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Logistics Drive.
Nathan R. McCord, 22, of Dey Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (crystal form) and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation out of Natrona County, Wyoming, at 11:52 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 10 on Wyoming Highway 212.