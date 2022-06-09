Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kenneth R. Potter Sr., 54, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Devin K. Charles, 47, transient, for felony possession of methamphetamine at 11:27 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of West Lincolnway.
Hassan A. Said, 30, transient, for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft (deprive, less than $1,000), fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, driving without a license and two counts of unlawful entry into an occupied structure, and on a felony warrant out of Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Council Bluff.
Bridget A. Copley, 58, of East 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:40 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Terry Road.
Nicholas J. Davidson, 27, of 26th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years), interfering/obstructing, speeding (20 mph over) and two counts of resisting arrest at 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Ridge Road.
Hunter E. Wood, 21, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Morrie Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Santos M. Munoz Jr., 42, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Steven P. Munoz, 46 transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry into a house at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Hot Springs Avenue.
Branden L. Ash, 27, transient, for misdemeanor failure to ID self and shoplifting (less than $100) at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Robert L. Snow, 71, of West 10th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine at 4:06 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Jeffrey L. Grandpre, 62, of North College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:35 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 1:11 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West College Drive and Park Avenue.
Ruben M. Abeyta, 29, of Fifth Street for misdemeanor DUI with a child passenger (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 3:12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Fifth Street and Pebrican Avenue.
Jaidyn M. Evans, 23, of Windwood Drive for misdemeanor DUI (combination drugs and alcohol, first in 10 years) and possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.) at 1:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Crook Avenue.
Stephenie Millsap, 50, of East 13th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:14 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Mackenzie Carrier, 26, of West Allison Road for misdemeanor DUI (combination drugs and alcohol, first in 10 years), possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 of an ounce) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 8:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Noah R. Brunner, 23, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Robert A. Yetsick II, 33, of Rollins Avenue on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jose A. Duran, 37, of Messenger Court for misdemeanor domestic assault at 2:50 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Shawn G. Finch, 46, of Braehill Road for felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and flashing red light violation at 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Concord Road and East Pershing Boulevard.
Michael E. Trujillo II, 27, of East 16th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:50 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Lincolnway.
Richard L. Wilcox, 53, of South First Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:09 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 18th Street.
Kelly L. Maestas, 34, transient, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, possession of open container and turn signal violation, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:08 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Horace L. Woodard Jr., 38, of McFarland Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Sunset Drive.
Bruce D. Teitel, 63, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting (less than $100) at 7:41 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Destiny E. Smith, 23, of Rock Springs Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Parsley Boulevard and Musical Drive.
Damien D. Salazar, 41, of Mountain Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:53 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 13th Street.
Charles R. Karn, 18, of Grier Boulevard for felony destruction of property (greater than $1,000) at 12:22 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Gilbert G. Rosa, 43, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for assault (battery) at 5:05 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Melinda K. Sandoval, 34, of 12th Street for felony theft (deprive, greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Prosser Road.
Maria P. Rodriguez, 31, of Kennedi Lea Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for battery (touching in a rude manner) at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Missile Drive.
Trinity Z. Paintin, 18, of Williams Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:09 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Stephanie A. Stratton, 44, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:06 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of West Lincolnway.
Benzavious M. Moore, 29, of East Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West 20th Street.
Bradley A. Lieurance, 22, of Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail; and on a felony warrant out of Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 1:50 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Kristopher L. Garlick, 46, of Gillette on three misdemeanor warrants out of Natrona County for failure to register as a sex offender, failure to appear and probation violation at 10:07 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Santana G. Mendoza, 24, of Garden Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), fleeing/eluding and driver’s license violation at 1:40 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Fox Farm Road and North Avenue B-6.
Alexa J. Turrell, 20, of Rogers Avenue for felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, sale/delivery of cocaine/heroin, taking a controlled substance/liquor into jail, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of cocaine/heroin at 10:49 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Whitney Road.
Christopher P. Palmer, 36, of Laramie on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:54 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Dino B.R. Zumbo, 31, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle at 9:20 a.m. May 26 at the Laramie County jail.