Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Joel J. Carabajal, 28, of Carlson Street for driving under the influence (DUI), driving with a suspended license and on misdemeanor warrants for battery-touching in a rude manner and interference with an emergency call at 6:01 p.m. Monday at East Lincolnway and East 15th Street.
Peter D. Oesch, 48, of Vosler Place on a warrant for failure to appear at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Antonio Sanches-Valdes Foster, 44, of 12th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Dey Avenue.
Mahon W. Tulloch, 28, of Taft Avenue for domestic battery and strangulation of a household member at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Danny L. Ewing, 67, of 16th Street for DUI at 11:37 p.m. Friday at East 20th Street and Morrie Avenue.
Robert L. Snow, 69, of West 10th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 8:30 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Korey M. Sanders, 39, of Westland Road for fighting/riotous conduct at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Donald O. Lamay, 61, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:38 p.m. Friday at East Lincolnway and Warren Avenue.
Brittany C. Sullivan, 28, transient, on felony warrants for forgery-uttering (passing) and conspiracy at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Lonnie C. Lewis, 32, of Highside Trail for interference with custody and on a felony warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Greeley Highway.
Thomas Maestas, 65, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Dawn D. Roe, 52, of South Fork Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jennifer L. Naatz, 50, of Julianna Road for DUI, no proof of liability insurance and felony property destruction at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Andy L. Lovato Jr., 47, of Pleasant Valley Trail for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 5:34 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West College Drive.
Devan A. Stanford, 24, of Drew Court on felony warrants for burglary, two counts of theft and two counts of destruction of property at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Pleasant Valley Trail.
Justina J. Hart, 48, of Stinson Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Persons Road.
Dawn D. Roe, 52, of South Fork Road for aggravated assault threat with a weapon, intentional abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult, assault and battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Fork Road.
Dixon A. Ferrin III, 22, of Ames Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation at 4:36 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
John W. Glenn, 64, of Lincoln, Nebraska, for DUI, interference with a peace officer and failure to yield the right of way at an intersection at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Parsons Road in Pine Bluffs.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming State Parks Department:
Elizabeth R. Kinga, 29, of West Pershing Boulevard on a Parole Board arrest order for absconding from supervision at 12:35 a.m. Saturday at Curt Gowdy State Park.