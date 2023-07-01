Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Angela H. Juarez, 36, of Stanfield Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), possession of marijuana, open container of alcohol and no driver’s license, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply with child support at 6:48 p.m Thursday in the 1100 block of West Allison Road.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

