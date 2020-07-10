Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Cartez D. Butler, 50, of Bent Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Travis W. Ferguson, 35, transient, for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Sparks Road.
Susan G. Sargent, 65, of Sagebrush Avenue for fleeing and eluding and careless driving at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Converse Avenue.
Steven Pritchar, 27, of Pebrican Avenue for interference with a peace officer and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Lance D. Foster, 40, of Wheatridge, Colorado, for violating a protection order at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Ashley FrangiPayne, 24, transient, for interference with a peace officer, felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor theft at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
John Doe (real name unavailable), 23, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft, interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Joseph N. Hernandez, 31, of Spencer Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Thomas I. Berger, 30, of Agate Road on a felony warrant for sex offender registration violation at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jesse J. Flores, 25, transient, on four warrants for felony sex offender registration violations at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Fredrick J. Schiele, 29, of Bent Avenue on a felony warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Tanner W. Gray, 32, of Westminister, Colorado, for violating a protection order, no insurance and driving with a suspended license at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 25 southbound near milepost 16.
Mario A. Castro-Lizalde, 27, of Clayton, Washington, for felony possession of a controlled substance in plant form and intent to deliver at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 eastbound near milepost 350.
Colton J. Tucker, 30, of Casper, for failure to maintain lane, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving with a suspended license at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday on I-25 southbound near milepost 9.
Robert A. Yetsick, 32, of Cox Road on a felony inmate hold; on a felony warrant for conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess heroin; on a felony warrant for conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess methamphetamine; on a felony warrant for delivery of methamphetamine; and on misdemeanor warrants for eluding, reckless driving, receiving stolen property and failure to pay at 9:45 a.m. Monday at his residence.