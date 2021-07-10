Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jason D. Stratton, 38, of Lincolnway for domestic battery at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday at Southwest Drive and West College Drive.
Dexter A. Thomas, 31, of 28th Street for domestic assault, destruction of property and interference with a police officer at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Daniel R. Lane, 37, of 28th Street for careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), driving without an ignition interlock device, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, open container of alcohol and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 6:34 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Laramie Street.
Scott E. Saylor, 58, of Evans Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 12:38 p.m. July 2 at his residence.
Matthew T. Ochoa, 30, of West 17th Street for community corrections rejection at 10:30 a.m. July 2 at Cheyenne Transition Center.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Melissa J. Clifford-Johnson, 44, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 12:40 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Paul H. Palomo, 40, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 12:40 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jayden I. Trujillo, 18, of Longmont, Colorado, on felony warrants for aggravated assault on a pregnant woman and destruction of property and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 12:40 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher W. Crowningshield, 50, of Sullivan Street on a felony warrant out of Vermont at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Randall Avenue.
Steven A. Guille, 30, transient, for destruction of property, criminal trespass-communication and interference with a peace officer at 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Fork Road.
Damian A. Torres, 21, of Persons Road for domestic battery at 6:33 p.m. July 3 at his residence.
Nesho D. Skretteberg, 27, transient, on a felony warrant for destruction of property at 10:23 p.m. July 2 at the Laramie County jail.
Corey S. Fenton, 37, of Roseburg, Oregon, on a felony warrant for kidnapping at 2:50 p.m. July 2 at the Laramie County jail.
Yzail A. Gauna, 24, of Windwood Drive on a felony warrant for probation violation at 2:45 p.m. July 2 in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Devin G. Martinez, 22, of 21st Street on a felony warrant for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:45 a.m. July 1 at the Laramie County jail.
Seth M. Hook, 35, of Princeton, West Virginia, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 11:16 a.m. July 1 at the Laramie County jail.