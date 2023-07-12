Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Leslie E. Whiteface, 38, of Evans Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Trae D. Howsden-Shannon, 18, of Reese Road for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 3:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Terrie J. Howsden, 41, of Reese Road for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 3:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Joseph R. McKay, 32, of Sapphire Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and careless driving at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Carter Road and Van Buren Avenue.
Joann Ockinga, 49, of Wheatland for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 6:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Diana P. Sanchez, 29, of Marble Avenue for misdemeanor failure to produce a driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no front license plate and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:38 p.m. Saturday at West 30th Street and Randall Avenue.
Latoya L. Adams, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:38 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
Camille Wasek, 43, of Interstate 25 Service Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:35 p.m. Saturday at Sundance Lane and Elkhorn Drive.
Christian A. Chaparro, 36, transient, for misdemeanor malicious mischief, possession/use of an amphetamine-type drug, resisting arrest and failure to comply at 9:20 a.m. Saturday at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Mitchell A. Miles, 27, of Osage Avenue for felony aggravated assault (threat with a weapon) and misdemeanor fighting in public at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Jason Klepko, 46, of Eads, Tennessee, for misdemeanor concealing a weapon at 10:25 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Fiona R. Andrews, 23, transient, for misdemeanor theft (less than $1,000, shoplifting), disturbing the peace/property and possession of liquid (suspected methamphetamine) at 10:11 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
David Hammelman-Thomas, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Weston County for failure to pay at 10:09 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Tatum W. Wood, 35, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 6:54 p.m. Friday at Nationway and Crook Avenue.
Shania L. Combs, 25, transient, for misdemeanor violence (tumultuous to property) and public intoxication at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Lincolnway.
Lorenzo J. Martinez, 34, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Jayme M. Russell, 31, of Prosser Road on a felony warrant for probation violation at 4:04 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Adam D. Simkins, 36, of Bevans Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3:50 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Brian N. Mills, 35, of Main Street, Burns for felony possession of schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a warrant out of Adams County, Colorado, for identity theft at 1:08 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Tracey L. Stewart Lawley, 30, of Seymour Avenue on a felony warrant for aggravated assault (with injury) at 12:51 p.m. Friday in the 50 block of Interstate 25 Service Road.
Brian N. Mills, 35, of Main Street, Burns for felony theft (greater than $1,000) at 12:46 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Christina A. Medina, 40, transient, for misdemeanor breach of peace at 6:53 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Alyssa L. Lenhardt, 22, of Lansing, Michigan, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 5:14 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Gabriel J. Hanson, 18, of Bonnie Brae Loop for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 5:05 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Jenna R. Martinez, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Kenneth L. Sammons, 43, of Gopp Court on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 12:30 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Christophe I. Carabajal III, 32, of Tate Road for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 7:33 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Ronald J. McNeill Jr., 35, transient, for two counts of misdemeanor criminal entry at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Drew A. Moore, 35, transient, for felony possession of a controlled substance (third time or more), misdemeanor possession of a cocaine or heroin type drug and felony warrants for theft (greater than $1,000), conspiracy and a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 10:56 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West College Drive.
Ronald J. McNeill Jr., 35, transient, for felony destruction of property, and misdemeanor criminal entry, possession of a cocaine or heroin-type drug, interference with a peace officer (no injury) and breach of peace at 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Prosser Road.
Ronald E. Stringer, 46, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 11:18 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Christopher J. Cushing, 61, of Wellington, Colorado, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 1:35 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Erica L. Kimberling, 42, of Clearlake, California, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Trevor G. Kath, 21, of West 27th Street for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), possession of a controlled substance (plant) and speeding (102 in a 75) at mile marker 2 of northbound Interstate 25.