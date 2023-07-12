Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Leslie E. Whiteface, 38, of Evans Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus