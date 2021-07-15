Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jason R. Hellings, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:43 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Colbey I. Northrop, 30, of Maxwell Avenue for domestic battery at 9:43 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Michael W. Swanson, 61, of Reed Avenue for felony aggravated assault threat with a weapon and felony felon in possession of a weapon at 5:25 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Armando D. Butler, 32, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:08 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 18th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Colby I. Northrop, 30, of Maxwell Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at noon Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Nigel D. Latham, 37, of Morningside Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jason R. Hellings, 40, of South Fork Road for felony burglary at 8:26 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West College Drive.
Rudy M. Delarosa, 30, of North College Drive on felony warrants for failure to comply and motor vehicle theft at 8:17 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Gregg Way.
Jason D. Stratton, 38, of Lincolnway on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to comply at 7 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua G. Nunn, 42, address unknown, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10:50 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Preyton B. Labuda, 36, of Lacey, Washington, for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony possession of a controlled substance at 6:24 p.m. Monday at mile marker 367 on eastbound Interstate 80.