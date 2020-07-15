Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Faustino I. Sanmiguel-Vasquez, 23, of East 17th Street for public intoxication, interfering/obstructing and resisting arrest at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Logan Avenue.
Darren K. Medley, 33, transient, for criminal entry-vehicle at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 900 bock of West 18th Street.
Joshua D. Moody, 18, of Atkins Street for aggravated assault on a pregnant woman at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Concord Road and Oxford Drive.
Cirino Cruz Gomez, 38, of McCann Avenue for domestic battery at 12:35 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Devin G. Martinez, 21, of 21st Street for public intoxication at 12:28 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Dennis P. Birch, 60, of 21st Street for aggravated assault threat with a weapon at 11:16 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Lincolnway.
Jose N. Villarreal, 27, of Greeley, Colorado, for felony theft and felony property destruction at 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Richard Martin, 39, of Woodbine, Maryland, on an inmate hold at 2:58 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Capitol Avenue.
Shelby E. Harris-Bowman, 47, transient, on a warrant for a felony probation violation at 12:52 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Michael T. Langley III, 24, of 25th Street for interfering/obstructing; driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; no proof of liability insurance; and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:28 a.m. Friday at Gardenia Drive and Bomar Drive.
Lynn Standingbear, 27, transient, for interfering/obstructing, resisting arrest, public intoxication and open container at 4:10 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Stephanie L. Rovtar, 30, of Continental Place for domestic battery at 10:43 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Paul J. Griego, 54, transient, for domestic battery and criminal trespass-signs at 7:52 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Continental Place.
Jennifer L. Armstrong, 38, of Western Hills Boulevard for public intoxication at 3:08 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Robert Isaacs, 59, transient, for felony larceny (shoplifting) and interference with a peace officer at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Mark A. Martinez, 44, of East Third Street on warrants for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 12:35 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Azrael A. Brown, 18, of Desmet Drive for failure to appear and failure to comply at 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Heidi E. Sjoerdsma, 29, of South Van Buren Avenue for possession of a powdery substance and criminal entry at 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Road.
Scott R. Ballast, 33, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, criminal trespass-communication, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and on two warrants for a misdemeanor probation violation at 9:28 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Road.
Travis W. Ferguson, 35, of transient, for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 3 p.m. July 9 in the 3200 block of Sparks Road.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Kyle J. Pandulla, 19, of Montclair Drive for strangulation of a household member at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of East Four Mile Road.
Ryan J. Clark, 38, of Everglade Drive on a court order at 1:35 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Kayla A. Whiting, 27, of Cowley on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 12:20 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Scott R. Ballast, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 9:50 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Tony R. Gilman, 44, of Surrey Road on a warrant for failure to comply at 12:43 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Ryan L. Lidstrom, 42, of West 10th Street for misdemeanor probation violation at 11 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Michelle L. Ley, 50, of Oxford Drive on a warrant for misdemeanor probation violation at 10:40 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Yzail A. Gauna, 23, of Desmet Drive on warrants for felony property destruction, aggravated assault on a pregnant woman, fleeing/eluding, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and felony theft at 12:40 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Easton G. Cardona, 22, of West College Drive on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, failure to comply and a civil violation at 1:14 p.m. July 9 at the Laramie County jail.
Glen A. Lewis, 61, of Myers Court on a warrant for failure to comply at 11:03 a.m. July 9 at the Laramie County jail.
Fredrick J. Schiele, 29, of Bent Avenue on a warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) at 7:28 a.m. July 9 at the Laramie County jail.
Edward C. Maywald, 43, of Kalispell, Montana, on a felony warrant for aggravated assault threat with a weapon, and misdemeanor warrants for reckless endangering conduct, reckless driving, fleeing/eluding, under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to maintain lane and speeding at 9:45 a.m. July 7 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Samual D. Schlegel, 43, of Lincoln, Nebraska, on a Sweetwater County warrant for failure to pay at 11:14 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 371.
Jacob L. Whitlock, 22, of Parker, Colorado, for wrongful taking or disposing of property and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance on a highway at 10:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 25 southbound near exit 2.
Zakurie H. Christenson, 18, of East Eighth Street for incapable of safely driving at 10:34 p.m. Saturday on I-80 near mile marker 367.
Blake W. Medina, 29, of Dorsey Road for driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, open container, speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance at 7:52 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 30 Service Road and Whitney Road.