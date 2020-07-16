Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Dystin T. Foster, 26, of West Second Avenue for public intoxication and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Hynds Boulevard.
Robert E. Smith, 38, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Corey L.M. Monpas, age unknown, transient, for felony stolen property, interference with a peace officer, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a felony warrant for a parole violation out of Oregon at 5:27 a.m. Tuesday at Carey Avenue and West 18th Street.
Anita Pruneda, 20, of Greeley, Colorado, on a felony warrant for narcotics out of Weld County, Colorado, at 8:21 p.m. Monday at North College Drive and Dell Range Boulevard.
Michael Di Dia, 35, of Denver for public intoxication at 7:43 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of West College Drive.
Caroline M. Ross, 56, of Bourne Place for domestic battery at 7:07 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Tiffany D. Havner Wynne, 37, transient, for driving under the influence (DUI), felony child endangering-drugs and misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Lincolnway.
Andrew P. Williams, 23, transient, on a felony warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) and on another felony warrant out of Colorado at 11:35 a.m. Monday at Evans Avenue and East 20th Street.
Amanda L. Demoss, 43, transient, on felony warrants for failure to appear and failure to register as a sex offender at 11:30 a.m. Monday at House Avenue and East 20th Street.
Collissi D. Woody, 22, of East 10th Street on a municipal warrant for failure to appear at 8:06 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 49, transient, for being under the influence of a controlled substance and interference with a peace officer at 7:50 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Shaun E. Schleicher, 49, of Gopp Court on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Christopher M. Skillman, 34, of Henderson, Nevada, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jesus M. Franco-Ortiz, 28, of Terry Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Prosser Road.
Heather D. Hamilton, 34, of Killeen, Texas, on a misdemeanor court order at 8 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Paul F. Adamson, 31, of Pershing Boulevard on a inmate hold for a misdemeanor warrant for property destruction and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Greeley Highway.
Preston W. Buss, 39, of Dunn Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:31 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail. He also was arrested on a DUI/Drug Court hold at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Michael A. Eloranto, 50, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for DUI at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 17 on Interstate 25 southbound.