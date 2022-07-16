Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Justin D. Hay, 30, of Belmont Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication, giving false identity, possess/use of amphetamine-type drugs, resisting arrest and open container violation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Allyson M. Grubaugh, 54, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 3 p.m. Wednesday at East Lincolnway and House Avenue; also arrested at 10:30 a.m. Monday for public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Kacey J. Strobel, 48, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
True R. Sullivan, 20, transient, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (controlled substance, first in 10 years) at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Duff Avenue.
James R. Christensen, 30, unknown address, for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug, reckless driving, red light violation, expired or improper registration and no liability insurance, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday at East First Street and Russell Avenue.
William J. Schubert, 23, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday at East College Drive and Goodnight Trail.
Graycee R. Bingham, 19, of Killarney Drive on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Emily E. Garrido-Ross, 57, of Camelot Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Allison Road.
Robert A. Velasquez Jr., 36, of East 11th Street on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.
Anthony J. Gello, 35, of Akes Drive for misdemeanor careless driving; driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license; driving without an ignition interlock device; DUI (controlled substance, second in 10 years); entering into/on other person’s property; and interfering/obstructing at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Cribbon Avenue.
Richard D. Jordan, 59, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 7:04 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Kathy K. Nelson, 44, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing at 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Clayton S. Tanner, 19, of Birch Place on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:32 p.m. Monday at West Lincolnway and Thomes Avenue.
n
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Steven M. Pena, 53, of West Gopp Court on a felony warrant out of Colorado for possession of a schedule I controlled substance at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
William M. Magill, 47, of an unknown address on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Mule Trail.
James W. Headstream III, 29, of Painted Horse Trail on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Christopher W. Clark, 53, of an unknown address for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer with injury at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Scenic Ridge Drive.
Devin J. Douglas, 19, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Randall Avenue.
Jeffrey A. Eilrich, 56, of South Greeley Highway on two felony counts of strangulation of household member with serious injury and misdemeanor domestic battery (fewer than five years since last conviction) at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Bryan Cunningham, 30, of an unknown address for misdemeanor domestic assault at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Gordon Road.
Bobby L. Hinsley Jr., 40, of East 22nd Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay and on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Bryan E. Dunn, 54, of East Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Shilo D. Gifford, 38, of Missile Drive on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Prosser Road.
Jeremy W. Spargo, 26, of Dell Range Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant out of Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Samuel M. Garcia, 36, of Williams Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Isaac Carrera, 22, of an unknown address for misdemeanor domestic assault at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Teray J. Haynes, 26, of Fifth Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Weston County for failure to appear/pay at 12:12 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Fox Farm Road.
n
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Doriann K. Calvert, 20, of Gilchrist for misdemeanor unlawful contact at 5 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 5.5 on Wyoming Highway 210.
Ricardo Valencia, 41, of Long Beach, California, for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (crystalline form, more than 4 grams), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and attempt to conspire at 3:30 p.m. Monday at mile marker 361 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Israel A. Valencia, 42, of Las Vegas, Nevada, for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (crystalline form, more than 4 grams), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and attempt to conspire at 3:30 p.m. Monday at mile marker 361 on eastbound Interstate 80.