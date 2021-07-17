Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Michael S. Weese, 29, of East 12th Street for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 11:07 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Blake A. Serumgard, 28, of Fremont Avenue for misdemeanor domestic assault and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 24, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property, fighting/riotous conduct and resisting arrest at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Antwoine Williamson, 31, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Zakurie H. Christensen, 19, of Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Devonne J. Pandullo, 23, of Taft Avenue on a felony warrant for simple assault on a police officer at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Alexander Martinez, 28, of Westminster, Colorado, on a felony NCIC hold at 1:39 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 13 on northbound Interstate 25.