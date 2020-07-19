Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Paul S. Munoz Jr., 34, of East Seventh Street on a warrant for domestic battery at 10:33 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Interstate 180.
Gina M. Carabajal, 40, of 31st Street on warrants for felony forgery-uttering (passing) and felony theft at 6:10 p.m. Thursday at West Lincolnway and Ames Avenue.
Samantha K. Dorsey, 30, transient, for false pretenses, fraud-identity theft, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, no driver’s license and no registration at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at East Eighth Avenue and Warren Avenue.
Jeremy W. Spargo, 24, of Dell Range Boulevard for domestic violence at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Kenneth L. Waters Jr., 30, of Andra Court on two warrants for failure to comply and one warrant for domestic battery at 12:56 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West 31st Street.
William Woodley II, 43, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 11:36 a.m. Thursday at West Eighth Avenue and Central Avenue.
Jessie L. Kretz, 28, of King Arthur Way on a warrant for child endangering-drugs at 11:21 a.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Walker Road.
Margaret E. Muir, 22, transient, on warrants for forgery-uttering (passing) and an Albany County warrant for failure to pay at 12:43 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Evans Avenue.
Chad T. Reinhart, 53, transient, for public intoxication at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at West 17th Street and Dey Avenue.
Edward K. Moore, 51, transient, on a warrant for failure to pay at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Nicholas J. Lamb, 39, of Van Lennen Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear at 6:43 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Steven W. Carlock, 34, of Craig, Colorado, on a warrant for domestic battery at 6:43 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Mathew T. Brosh, 44, of O’Neil Avenue on a court order at 11:50 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Zechariah S. Brown, 33, of Casper on warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 9:25 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua P. Lemar, 39, of Yellowstone Road for domestic battery and criminal trespass-communication at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of South Greeley Highway.
Robert B. Soza, 39, of South Fork Road for misdemeanor possession of a cocaine or heroin-type drug and on a warrant for a probation or parole violation at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Timothy D. Leners, 52, of Fremont, Nebraska, on a court order at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Mark R. Dunn, 56, of Hot Springs Avenue on a court order at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Jedidiah C. Atkins, 38, of Thomes Avenue on a warrant for a civil violation at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Jesus M. Franco-Ortiz, 28, of Terry Road on an inmate hold at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Joseph M. Ortner, 34, of North Platte, Nebraska, for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of a controlled substance at 9:19 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 25 southbound near mile marker 26.
Benjamin W. Gardner, 43, of Riverton for DUI, open container, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, possession of a controlled substance in crystal form and driving while under suspension at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday at West Sixth Street and Deming Drive.