Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Darrick H. Jurden, 39, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8:11 p.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Peter A. Ganison Jr., 34, of Church Avenue for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and civil violation at 6:38 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Jon D. Stolp, 58, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Capitol Avenue and Lincolnway.
Amatoria L. McGarry, 43, of Avenue D for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 7:08 a.m. Sunday at Logan Avenue and East Fifth Street.
Stephen E. Hyde, 53, of Edmond, Oklahoma, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of West Lincolnway.
Trey A. Stetter, 22, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:14 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Amanda R. Carpenter, 20, of Seymour Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1 a.m. Sunday at East 12th Street and North College Drive.
Myleigh C. Oesterholtz, 21, of Avenue C-1 for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and driving under a cancelled, suspended or revoked license at 11:23 p.m. Saturday at West Lincolnway and Thomes Avenue.
Shane T. Fitzgerald, 49, of Como, Colorado, for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 7:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Meadowland Drive.
Shawn G. Rowland, 47, of Murray Road for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Victoria R. Perdue, 22, of Holly Court for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Tony L. Bowman, 52, of Mitchell Court for misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle, failure to produce required driver's license and class/endorsements and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:53 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of East Lincolnway.
Jennifer M. Martin, 34, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5 p.m. Saturday at West Ninth Street and Deming Drive.
David H. Alarcon, 70, of Sparks Road for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Angelo Marquez, 19, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jamie D. Martinez, 43, of East Fox Farm Road on misdemeanor warrants for assault (battery) and destruction of property (less than $1,000) at 12:45 p.m. Friday at Morrie Avenue and Broken Wheel Court.
Ashley M.A. Carrillo, 30, of 16th Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 5:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East 16th Street.
Gabriel D. Crider, 18, of Concord Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, .02 under 21) and possession of a marijuana type drug at 2:43 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Justin J. Fredricks, 51, of Owl Creek Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for fighting/riotous conduct at 1:46 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Avenue.
Heaven Fullman, 25, of Parkview Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication and violent or tumultuous acts at 1:18 a.m. Saturday at Ames Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Alexis A. McCafferty, 24, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear out of Laramie and Natrona counties at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Shawn G. Rowland, 47, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:37 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Amber R. Espinoza, 44, transient, for felony aggravated assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), walking along roadway and a warrant for failure to appear at 9:36 a.m. Friday at West Lincolnway and O'Neil Avenue.
Shania L. Combs, 25, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 5:35 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Kevin E. Lane, 56, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Fremont County for failure to appear at 1:32 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Daniel R. Lane, 39, of 12th Street for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and public intoxication at 1:32 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
***
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Stephen S. Richardson, 41, transient, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and domestic assault at 8:28 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Prosser Road.
David M. Schuette, 54, of Aurora, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Colorado for parole violation at 9:53 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael P. McVay, 57, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, and misdemeanor warrants for failure appear out of Laramie and Natrona counties at 4:56 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Troy D. Bailey, 38, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 8:31 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Nicolas S. Govea, 31, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 3:51 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Ronald E. Stringer, 46, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:31 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Gordon S. Hart III, 45, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:14 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Justin J. Fredricks, 51, of Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (marijuana and THC products) at 12:46 a.m. Saturday at East Prosser Road and South Greeley Highway.
Christopher M. Garcia, 39, of Gering, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Charles D. Winfrey, 53, of 17th Street on a felony warrant for escape from community corrections (remain) at 8:48 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Mariya S. Knowles, 24, of Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a powdery substance at 8:40 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Justina M. Lopez, 31, of Pershing Boulevard for a felony probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at 5:05 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
***
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Edith E. Klimoski, 19, of Denver for misdemeanor eluding and careless driving at 9:15 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 3.9 on County Road 220.
Bryan J. Vanduine, 33, of County Road 136 for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), ignition interlock requirement violation, speeding (100 in a 75) and a driver's license violation at 7:35 a.m. Friday at the mile marker 362 exit ramp off westbound Interstate 80.