Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Byron T. Steel, 38, of an unknown address for felony strangulation of a household member with serious injury and misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Maroon Drive.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

