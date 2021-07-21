Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kayden G. Ashby, 18, of Kelley Drive for felony interference with a peace officer with injury at 10:15 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Leon Aguirres, 48, of Laramie for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East 18th Street.
Armando R. Tail, 20, of East 15th Street for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 4:53 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East 18th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Armando R. Tail, 20, of East 15th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:24 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Amanda M. Carlton, 30, of Seymour Avenue on a misdemeanor court order at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Troy M. Westerdahl, 31, of 18th Street for felony strangulation of a household member, felony aggravated assault on a pregnant woman with serious injury and/or with a weapon and on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 7:43 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Amanda M. Carlton, 30, of Seymour Avenue on a misdemeanor court order and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:20 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Steven K. Keller, 65, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense), speeding, following too closely and failure to drive within a single lane at 1:01 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 23.7 on Wyoming Highway 210.