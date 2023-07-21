Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Joey A.D. Carabajal, 46, of Stinson Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Douglas D. Eisenbarth, 52, of Van Lennen Avenue for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and expired or improper registration at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Ridge Road.
Peter L. Bravo III, 51, of 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Utah for parole violation at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
William J. Sanders, 34, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Royce A. Rozea, 24, of Stinson Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and violating a protection order at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of West Lincolnway.
Elias Pena, 24, of East Jefferson Street for misdemeanor resisting arrest and refusing to obey at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Gregory T. Svitavsky, 30, of East 22nd Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at East 15th Street and Albany Avenue.
Gerardo Gonzalez-Luna, 53, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Joshua B. Bandy, 38, of Ames Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay child support at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Kolby J. Cline, 26, of Kennedy Drive for misdemeanor red light violation, reckless driving, no liability insurance, failure to meet duty to stop, suspended driver’s license, driving without an interlock device and interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday at Prairie Avenue and Powderhouse Road.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Diana V. Valero, 27, of Terry Road for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and failure to use required signal and on felony warrants out of Colorado for motor vehicle theft and identity theft at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of William Street.
Anthony J. Bryant, 24, of Ridgeland Street on a misdemeanor drug court sanction at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Ezra Zabinski, 42, of Hugur Avenue on a misdemeanor drug court sanction at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Scott D. Bressette, 58, transient, for felony possession of a controlled substance (third time or more), possession of schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a felony warrant for probation violation at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Samantha C. Sherlock, 37, of Belaire Avenue on felony warrants for burglary, attempted burglary, destruction of property and on a misdemeanor warrant for criminal trespass (communication) at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Mario F. Ramirez, 30, of Calumet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Gerardo Gonzalez-Luna, 53, of South Greeley Highway on a probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South Greeley Highway.
Charles A. Berry, 37, of an unknown Cheyenne address on a felony warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:28 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Stewart A. Kaemmerer, 33, of New York Road for felony possession of a deadly weapon with intent and misdemeanor reckless endangering with a firearm at 7 a.m. Monday at Happy Jack Road and Road 110.
John T. Dill III, 30, of Shannon Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply and misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery, interference with an emergency call and two counts of failure to appear at 6:47 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.