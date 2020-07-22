Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Ronald A. Romero, 20, of East Fourth Street for domestic battery at 5:15 am. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Maxwell Avenue.
William D. Ruth, 20, of Cheyenne Place for fighting or riotous conduct at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Lincolnway.
Whitney A. Cruz, 32, of Frontier Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 4:10 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Tyler T. Sandoval, 27, of Cosgriff Road for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, criminal entry and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:17 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Pershing Boulevard.
Nicole M. Loew, 39, of Pershing Boulevard for domestic battery at 12:28 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Andrew W. Trask, 29, of Cheyenne for driving under the influence (DUI) and careless driving accident at 9:24 p.m. Saturday at West Lincolnway and Missile Drive.
Jacob R. Bahner, 20, of Artesian Road for interference with a peace officer, on a felony warrant out of Campbell County for bond revocation and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Akes Court and Manewal Drive.
Joshua J. Taylor, 21, of Taft Avenue for aggravated assault threat with a weapon and domestic battery at 12:21 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Michael R. Swartz, 51, of Ridge Road for aggravated assault threat with a weapon and breach of peace at 9:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
Jericho A. Richardson, 19, of O’Neil Avenue on an misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County at 8:20 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Justin D. Demeritt, 38, of Pampa, Texas, for public intoxication at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Anthony J. Garcia Jr., 47, transient, for misdemeanor theft and on a felony inmate hold at 7 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Tanya M. Hernandez, 45, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Anthony D. Dorn, 26, of Sunridge Drive on three misdemeanor warrants for a civil violation and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:20 a.m. Friday at South Parsley Boulevard and West Jefferson Road.
Alejandro Jaramillo Jr., 25, of Everton Drive for being under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor stolen property and criminal trespass at 10:02 p.m. July 10 in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Caroline M. Ross, 56, of Bourne Place on a warrant for misdemeanor probation violation at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Kyle J. Reeves, 38, of West College Drive for domestic battery at 10:04 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Ernest J. Jaramillo, 42, of Pine Ridge Street on a misdemeanor warrant for assault battery at 9:09 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Raenae F. Guidry, 36, of Denver on a felony inmate hold at 3:08 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Pauline M. Her Many Horses, 78, of Pineridge, South Dakota, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Mark A. Martinez, 44, of Third Street on a felony warrant for domestic battery and a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 11:51 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Anna K. Melgoza Morales, 28, of Williams Street for domestic battery at 6 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Mark A. Martinez, 44, of Third Street for failure to register as a sex offender and on a felony warrant for domestic battery at 2:57 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Juan A. Galvan Jr., 39, of Avenue D on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 10:15 p.m. Saturday at Avenue D and Persons Road.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 49, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 2:37 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert L. Noble, 36, transient, on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member and a misdemeanor warrant for property destruction at 2:21 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert A. Trefren, 36, of Sturgis, South Dakota, on a misdemeanor court order at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Nathan P .Wallace, 36, of Victoria Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:55 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
David A. Hess, 22, of Central Avenue for a probation revocation at 7:35 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 371.
Chase C. Vossler, 21, of Torrington Road for DUI at 4:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 85 near mile marker 32.