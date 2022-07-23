Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Brian Gonzalez, 21, of Gordon Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Snyder Avenue.
Samuel J. Acker, 39, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2 a.m. Thursday at East Pershing Boulevard and Concord Road.
Brice A. Tipton, 32, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of an amphetamine-type drug at 2 a.m. Thursday at East Pershing Boulevard and Concord Road.
Susan G. Sargent, 67, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and public intoxication, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday on the Central Avenue viaduct.
Kelly W. Harris, 33, of Meadow Drive for misdemeanor simple assault and breach of peace at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Sean L. Gibbons, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Selena M.A. Nelson, 24, of Avenue B-2 on two misdemeanor counts of interference with a peace officer without injury, possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug, possession of other dangerous drug and possession of marijuana, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Hugur Avenue.
Joel A. Huston, 36, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.) at 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Logan Avenue.
Adrian C. Martinez, 40, of Seventh Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order at 2:53 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Alex P. Foster, 36, transient, for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance and interference with a peace officer without injury, and on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 9:12 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Central Avenue.
Katrina K. Stolz, 66, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Stewart A. Kaemmerer, 32, of an unknown address for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 12:19 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Bocage Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Grady L. Peoples, 49, of House Avenue on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 9:47 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Travis M. Lilly, 28, transient, on a felony warrant for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon at 4:38 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Alexis M. Larue, 24, of Locust Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol) and driving with a suspended license at 2:26 a.m. Thursday at East Pershing Boulevard and Concord Road.
Leon Aguirres, 49, of Pine Avenue on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Santos M. Munoz Jr., 42, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday at West Sixth Street and Capitol Avenue.
Randolph P. Hartke, 45, of Cahill Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for assault (battery) at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jose A. Leon-Figueroa, 20, of Mary Lane for misdemeanor criminal entry, interference with a peace officer without injury and theft from a building (less than $1,000), on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 25, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at East Fourth Street and Warren Avenue.
Lindsey A. Defratis-Egg, 25, of San Antonio, Texas, on a misdemeanor warrant for assault (battery) at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Mark L. Schuessler Jr., 30, of 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for theft (shoplifting, less than $1,000) and a misdemeanor warrant out of Weston County for probation violation at 1:34 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Andrew D. Carlson, 29, of Newland Avenue for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license (second or greater offense) and possession of a controlled substance (plant form, less than 3 oz.) at an unknown time Wednesday at mile marker 4 on northbound Interstate 25.