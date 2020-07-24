Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Christopher P. Espinoza, 39, of Rollins Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for interference with a peace officer at 10 p.m. Wednesday at 17th Street and Carey Avenue.
Danny Gutierrez Sr., 56, transient, for public intoxication, unlawful entry onto a property and two misdemeanor warrants out of Platte County for failure to appear and failure to comply at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
Skuyler A. Salinas, 26, of Leisher Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and on a felony inmate hold for a warrant for failure to appear at 10 p.m. Wednesday at West 17th Street and Pioneer Avenue.
Matthew C. Cassat, 31, of Madison Avenue for domestic battery at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Marquez T. Jefferson, 22, of Church Avenue for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and for fighting and riotous conduct at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of 17th Street.
Desiree M. Perea, 24, of Maple Street for strangulation of a household member and domestic battery at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Randy W. Chamberlin Jr., 41, of Oxford Drive on a warrant for failure to appear at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Michael J. Conroy Jr., 41, of Melody Lane for driving under the influence (DUI) at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Marcus K. Heflin, 29, transient, for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon and on a felony inmate hold for a warrant for failure to appear at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Stinson Avenue.
Thomas M. Nace, 38, transient, for felony possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Ronald A. Romero, 20, of East Fourth Street for domestic battery at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Maxwell Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Tucker D. Wirfel, 33, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Joshua P. Lemar, 39, of Yellowstone Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Patrick A. Varra, 52, of Fifth Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Alyssa I. Ruffles, 22, of Greeley, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay and on a felony warrant for theft at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Lane J. Falk, 27, of Dillon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for a protection order violation at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Tre R. Stewart, no age provided, of Torrington on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Caroline M. Ross, 56, or Bourne Place on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Joshua E. Smith, 38, of Kimball, Nebraska, for driving under the influence, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and failure to maintain a lane at 11 a.m. Tuesday at East 10th Street and Beech Avenue in Pine Bluffs.