Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Andy M. Lovato, 25, of College Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), no liability insurance, on two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation, and on misdemeanor warrants for criminal entry and battery-touching in a rude manner at 12:24 a.m. Friday at East First Street and Pebrican Avenue.
Daniel G. Glowatz Sr., 39, of Evergreen Street for domestic battery at 9:40 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Shannon M. Lawson, 37, of Avenue C for fighting/riotous conduct and resisting arrest at 5:25 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Eli C. Carmichael, 29, address unknown, Cheyenne, for public intoxication, unlawful entry onto property and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.
Latisha M. Loetscher, 30, of Pierce Avenue for felony motor vehicle theft at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Laramie Street.
Kelsey A. Rizzo, 29, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and violating a protection order at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 19th Street.
Dakota S. Pratt, 22, of Sunridge Drive for felony theft at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Brenda K. Rainwater, 50, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Morrie Avenue and East Fox Farm Road.
Paul A. Gonzales Jr., 24, of Williams Street for felony aggravated assault threat with a weapon and for misdemeanor false imprisonment and domestic battery at 3:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of McFarland Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Paul A. Gonzales Jr., 24, of Williams Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and probation violation at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jimmie E. Hill, 62, of Stinson Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jennifer L. Hardtke, 45, of Cribbon Avenue on a felony warrant for endangering a child-drugs, and on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and being under the influence of a controlled substance at 8:20 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Dana T. Green, 38, of Casper on a felony warrant for probation violation at 8:20 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Xavier L. Dyess, 21, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Shaya M. Jones, 25, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for fleeing/eluding at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Devon A. Fritzler, 23, of Hot Springs Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Angelique M. Young-Fritzler, 48, of Hot Springs Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Mitchell Z. Brown, 30, of Longmont, Colorado, for DUI, no insurance, driving the wrong way on the interstate, expired registration and possession of a controlled substance at 5:22 p.m. Thursday at milepost 25 on southbound Interstate 25.