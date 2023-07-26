Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Rhys W. Roark, 18, of Casper for misdemeanor individual selling, giving or delivering alcohol to an underage individual and disturbing the peace/property at 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West 32nd Street.
Daniel F. Delorey III, 54, of Painted Rock Trail for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, possession of an open container of alcohol and driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol at 5:46 p.m. Sunday at Pershing Boulevard and Ridge Road.
Nikko R. Mata, 19, of Ahrens Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 5:50 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Fred D. Amen, 56, of Platteville, Colorado, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at West Eighth Avenue and Dey Avenue.
Brayden R. Lowry, 22, of Lewiston, Idaho, for misdemeanor public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 11:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Marshall L. Robin, 40, of Van Lennen Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, plate light violation, driver’s license violation, expired or improper registration and misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 10:38 p.m. Saturday at West 24th Street and Bent Avenue.
Montegua S. Presbury, 26, of East 17th Street for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) at 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Countryside Avenue.
Kelly A. Chavez, 51, transient, for misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Capitol Avenue.
Jill R. Ellenbecker, 41, of Bent Avenue for misdemeanor failure to meet duty to stop (damage to attended vehicle or property) and driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license at 5:51 p.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Yellowstone Road.
Jessica Wheeler, 43, of Carlson Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:14 p.m. Saturday at Duff Avenue and East Seventh Street.
Conrad N. Hess, 34, of Bristol, Virginia, for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Hynds Boulevard.
Charles M. Walker, 41, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:10 a.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
James M. Latham, 47, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), cracked taillight, no liability insurance and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Colorado for larceny at 10:56 p.m. Friday at Central Avenue and Kennedy Road.
Dean J. Homan, 19, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic assault at 2:44 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jonathan D. Clark, 39, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply with a community corrections program at 11:12 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Joshua F. Meriwether, 37, transient, for misdemeanor being under the influence of a controlled substance or possession of a marijuana-type drug at 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Chuck A. Hodge, 36, of Sixth Street for misdemeanor giving false identity and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:58 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Bradley Avenue.
Michael A. Solis Sr., 57, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 11:41 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West 19th Street.
Valerie A. Bell, 53, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 7:19 p.m. Thursday at Ridge Road and Sunrise Hills Drive.
Anastasia A. Hetrick, 46, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Adam S. Harman, 39, of West 17th Street on a felony warrant out of Virginia for probation violation at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Jessica M.A. Strickland, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Danny J. Duran, 37, of Julianna Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), failure to signal intention to turn and possession of an open container of alcohol at 1:32 a.m. Thursday at Meadowland Road and Edgewater Drive.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Alexander K. Parish, 28, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 4:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Atkin Street.
Camden M. Girone, 22, of East 10th Street on a felony warrant for burglary at 2:54 p.m. Sunday at East 10th Street and Converse Avenue.
Victoria B. Hunt, 37, of West 26th Street on a felony warrant for theft at 11:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Snyder Avenue.
Benjamin D. Allen, 41, of Robitaille Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:28 a.m. Sunday at South Greeley Highway and Interstate 80.
Christian M. Gwynn, 22, of Loveland, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:17 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
Sheila Pearson, 52, of East 29th Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and speeding at 12:04 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Clay F. Grandstaff, 64, of La Grange for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 11:07 p.m. Friday at West Ninth Street and Central Avenue.
Elmer L. Powell Jr., 46, of East Sixth Street on felony warrants for strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and theft at 5:35 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Thomasine L. Wilson, 35, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 5:35 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Mariah J. Smith, 23, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, on a felony warrant for robbery with injury and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to meet duty to stop at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Adam N. Sharif, 33, of Walker Lane for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 9:41 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.
John D. Hill, 36, of Evans Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance (third time or more), on a felony warrant for possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:40 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Morrie Avenue.
Kolby J. Cline, 26, of Kennedy Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:08 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Frank J. Hardy Jr., 36, of Thomes Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:13 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Scott D. Bressette, 58, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for fleeing/eluding and reckless driving at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Richard J. Gonzalez, 42, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol and controlled substance) and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (plant type) at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 356 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Teodoro O. Agurcia Mejia, 36, of Salem, Oregon, for misdemeanor failure to provide a valid driver’s license and speeding at 4:23 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 354 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Nathan Morgan, 35, of Williams Street for misdemeanor fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance (crystal) and possession of a controlled substance (liquid) at 11:36 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 353 on westbound Interstate 80.
Jacob I.C. Smith, 40, of Draper Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and speeding at 11:07 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 8 on southbound US Highway 85.
Brenden L. Keys, 29, of Rawhide Ridge for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol and controlled substance), speeding, possession of an open container of alcohol, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (plant form, three ounces or less) at 8:32 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Michael N.D. Taylor, 19, of East Eighth Street for misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude police at 8:19 p.m. Friday at Dell Range Boulevard and Powderhouse Road.
