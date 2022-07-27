Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Isabell Karr, 21, of Casper for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:47 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Hynds Boulevard.
Danielle M. Jackson, 34, of Ames Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Marcus M.J. Anderson, 28, of Murray Road for misdemeanor resisting arrest, fighting/riotous conduct and refusing to obey at 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Carey Avenue.
Audra D. Lacroix, 28, of House Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:18 a.m. Sunday at Interstate 180 and East Ninth Street.
Ross C. Holland, 28, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, for misdemeanor public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 2:18 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Jody R. Riedel, 53, of Green Mountain Road for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and resisting arrest at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Alex H. Riedel, 22, of Green Mountain Road for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and resisting arrest at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Lane Meanus, 31, of The Dalles, Oregon, for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest at 10:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Travis Turek, 29, of Rock Creek for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 10:02 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Zachary E. Kowalak, 37, of Powderhouse Road for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Central Avenue.
Joshua P. Perez, 35, of Goshen Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest at 7:31 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Goshen Avenue.
Jordan Wright, 29, of Westminster, Colorado, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:42 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Ronnie T. Payne, 29, of Fifth Street for misdemeanor refusing to obey and unlawful entry onto property at 2:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of West Lincolnway.
Ivan Menchero, 50, of Spain for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, unlawful entry onto property and public intoxication at 1:44 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of West Lincolnway.
Natalie A. Taylor, 55, of Patton Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (pill form) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:11 a.m. Saturday at Snyder Avenue and West Ninth Street.
Richard A. Perez, 45, of Eastland Court on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Kelly W. Harris, 33, of Meridian, Idaho, for misdemeanor giving false identity and resisting arrest at 10:19 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Angel V. Herrera, 25, of Frontier Street for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a powdery substance, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Mason Way.
Allyson M. Grubaugh, 54, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey, public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 7:43 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Garrell K. James, 32, of Fifth Street for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:41 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Robyn E. Scully, 24, of an unknown address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West 31st Street.
Nickole M. Vigil, 39, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 33, of Eighth Street for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, driving without an ignition interlock device, improper left turn and driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years), and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 2:04 a.m. Friday at Missile Drive and West 17th Street.
Justin D. Hay, 30, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and shoplifting (less than $100) at 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Alyssa M. Gley, 24, of Apache Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:40 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jessi R. Olson, 26, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street.
Melinda K. Sandoval, 34, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 1:50 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Jeanette K. Beck, 49, of Gunsmoke Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Ericka D. Cole, 45, of Windsor, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West College Drive.
Patryk D. Aumiller, 27, of Hitching Post Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:02 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Steven B. Pixley, 35, of Cherry Wood Lane on misdemeanor warrants for failure to give information/render aid and failure to appear at 4:16 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Travis M. Lilly, 28, transient, for a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Richard A. Gonzales, 49, of Stinson Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:46 p.m. Sunday at Lincolnway and Stinson Avenue.
Richard A. Saiz, 25, of Rock Springs for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second offense) and lane use violation at 10:36 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 360.5 on U.S. Highway 30.
Eric Lopez, 24, of Thornton, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first offense), open container violation, no seatbelt, failure to maintain a single lane, stop sign violation and incorrect left turn when entering highway 1:40 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 364.5 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Jaime Mendoza-Torres, 25, of Thornton, Colorado, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (pill/capsule form), possession of a controlled substance (powder form), possession of a controlled substance (plant form), no proof of insurance and speeding (87 mph in a 65 mph zone) at 12:54 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 11 on northbound Interstate 25.
Wuaquin S. Brooks, 30, of Westminster, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and speeding (64 mph in a 40 mph zone) at 11:29 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.