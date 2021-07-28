Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Bradley A. Lieurance, 21, of Meadowland Drive for felony methamphetamine possession and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Converse Avenue and Dell Range Boulevard.
Natalie E. Cigala, 41, of Denver, Colorado, on a felony NCIC hold at 4 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of West Lincolnway.
Logan T. Edwards, 21, of Parkview Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:27 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Timothy J. Burney, 41, of West Allison Road on misdemeanor warrants for reckless endangering and domestic battery at 10:57 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Grandview Avenue.
James R. Christiansen, 29, of Chrysler Road for felony stolen property, on the misdemeanor charges of fleeing/eluding, no registration, no proof of liability insurance, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:52 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 10th Street.
Jose H. Hernandez, 18, of El Camino Drive for felony aggravated assault (threatening with a weapon) and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 5:05 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Eighth Avenue and Central Avenue.
Wesley Thomas, 25, of Flaming Gorge Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:10 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Samuel M. Garcia, 35, of Murray Road for misdemeanor resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol with a child passenger (first in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 12:11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Walterscheid Boulevard and West Fox Farm Road.
Michael R. Abeyta, 35, transient, for felony driving under the influence (four or more in 10 years) and the misdemeanor charges of expired or improper registration, driving without an interlock device and driving with a suspended license at 12:25 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Fifth Avenue.
Robert Requejo Jr., 41, transient, for felony attempted second-degree murder at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Patrick R. Martinez, 27, of Fremont Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 8:39 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Rainbow Road.
Andy M. Lovato, 25, of College Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (second in 10 years) and no liability insurance, and on misdemeanor warrants for criminal entry, battery (touching in a rude manner), and two counts of probation violation at 12:24 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East First Street and Pebrican Avenue.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Michael G. Jackson, 62, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 3:21 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Patrick L. Martinez, 58, of Arp Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Karli G. Harris, 29, of Ashford Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Jennifer L. Hardtke, 45, of Cribbon Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for battery (touching in a rude manner) and domestic battery (fewer than five years since last conviction) at 3 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Logan T. Edwards, 21, of West 24th Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (injury) and criminal trespass (communication) at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Russell A. Merchen, 59, of 18th Street on a misdemeanor court order at 12 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
-n-
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Aaron D. Riley, 48, of Missouri on a felony NCIC hold, for felony child endangerment, and for the misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance (plant form), possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystal) and open container at 2:52 p.m. Monday near mile marker 11 on southbound Interstate 25.
Jaiden B. Durbin, 18, of an unknown location for felony possession of a controlled substance (plant form) and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (plant form) at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Donavon Hughes, 18, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, for felony possession of a controlled substance (plant form) and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (plant form) at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Jarrett L. Lechliter, 42, transient, for felony possession of stolen property, for the misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance (crystal form), possession of a controlled substance (plant form) and driving with a suspended license, on felony warrants for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court and for theft, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:52 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Pershing Boulevard and Van Lennen Avenue.