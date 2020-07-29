Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Lesia A. McCulloch, 57, of West Lincolnway for public intoxication and violent/tumultuous acts to property at 12:12 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Sean L. Gibbons, 45, transient, for public intoxication at 11:11 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Lincolnway.
Jessica L. Phillippe, 25, of Snyder Avenue for driving under the influence (DUI) and failure to obey a traffic control device at 5:20 p.m. Saturday at East Pershing Boulevard and U.S. Highway 30.
Timothy A. Zacharias, 37, of House Avenue for interference with a peace officer, fleeing/eluding, and on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery, interference with an emergency call, larceny-shoplifting, battery-touching in a rude manner, failure to comply, failure to pay, theft and fraud-checks at 4:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Brian L. Bell, 48, transient, for public intoxication and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:12 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Zakurie H. Christensen, 18, of East Eighth Street for driving under suspension and no liability insurance at 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Andrea R. Manzanares, 36, of Victoria Drive for assault and battery at 3:50 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 10th Street.
Rebecca M. Pino, 33, of Rogers Avenue for assault and battery at 3:35 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 10th Street.
Christopher P. Espinoza, 39, of Rollins Avenue for criminal entry and misdemeanor property destruction at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 10th Street.
Michelle R. DeShazo, 28, of Meadowland Drive for domestic battery at 2:07 a.m. Saturday at her residence.
Parker M. Frentheway, 22, of Fremont Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 8:47 p.m. Friday at Evans Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Cynthia G. Farmer, 48, of East 17th Street for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance, on a felony warrant for burglary and on misdemeanor warrants for two counts of theft and two counts of attempted theft at 7:30 p.m. Friday at East Fifth Street and House Avenue.
Ruth A. Duran, 37, of West College Drive on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
John B. Bevel III, 29, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor protection order violation at 3 a.m. Friday at West 24th Street and Bent Avenue.
Stacey R. Walter, 51, of Vista Lane on a felony warrant for failure to comply and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Dell Range Boulevard at Crystal Avenue.
Stephen K. Stewart, 59, of Erickson Court on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Steven A. Guille, 29, transient, on three counts of misdemeanor theft, one count of interference with a peace officer, one count of misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and on a felony warrant for a probation and parole violation at 4:55 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jeremy T. Fox, 48, of County Road 207 on misdemeanor warrants for battery-touching in a rude manner and simple battery at 4:40 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Precious J. Moyte, 21, of Randall Avenue for DUI at 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Ernest F. Cisneros, 54, of Baldwin Drive for felony aggravated assault threat with a weapon at 9:13 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Sarah M. Meyer, 27, of Broken Wheel Court on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 2:08 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Max W. Gallo, 35, of Lincolnway on a felony warrant for burglary and misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and theft at an unknown time Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Cherub S.A. Acosta, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear at 9:55 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesse J. Kraft, 30, of Hirst Street for domestic battery at 2:43 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Cody J. Shameklis, 25, of Elm Court for parking on roadway and interference with a peace officer and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:05 p.m. Thursday at East Fox Farm Road and Avenue C.
Matthew C. Cassat, 31, of Madison Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Kenneth L. Waters Jr., 30, of Andra Court on felony warrants for sale/delivery of marijuana and possession of a scheduled II controlled substance and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a marijuana-type drug at 10:47 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Donald R. Fresquez, 47, of West Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Eiman A.M. Hasan, 32, of Universal City, Texas, on a warrant out of Brown County in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for failure to appear at 5:22 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 371 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Jason J. Buschmann, 49, of Windsor, Colorado, for DUI and careless driving at 8:56 p.m. Friday near mile marker 7.7 on U.S. Highway 85.
Kristena D. Pena, 27, of Snyder Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:14 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.