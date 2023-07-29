Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jonathan D. Jenkins, 33, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, for misdemeanor public intoxication, resisting arrest and fighting/riotous conduct at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Evan D. Yates, 68, transient, for misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol, resisting arrest, public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 9:51 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Bela Kalfman, 72, of Kentucky Street for felony third-degree arson at 2:38 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Missile Drive.
Tasha C. Grip, 41, of Greeley, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:44 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Estrella R. Tyndall Garcia, 25, of Ahrens Avenue on felony warrants for sale/dealing of cocaine/heroin-type drug and possession of a cocaine/heroin-type drug and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a cocaine/heroin-type drug at 2:03 p.m. Thursday at Ridge Road and Nationway.
Angelica L. Vasquez, 29, of Laramie for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 26, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, public intoxication and jaywalking (pedestrian) at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Cody M. Jones, 33, of West Second Avenue for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, careless driving and possession of a cocaine/heroin-type drug at 1:10 a.m. Thursday at West Pershing Boulevard and Bent Avenue.
Michael I. Lohmann, 27, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Cheyenne Place.
Sabrina C. Montgomery, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for falsely reporting a crime at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Stefan S. Buckridge, 30, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for falsely reporting a crime at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday at West Sixth Street and Thomes Avenue.
Jeffrey S. Wilson, 46, of Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and possession of a powder/crystal substance at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Christopher R. Fries, 32, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) alcohol and speeding at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday at East Lincolnway and Morrie Avenue.
Daniel P. Weishaupl, 30, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 2:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Mynear Street.
Wesley Ashton, 61, transient, for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license, no proof of liability insurance and possession of an open container of alcohol at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday at Logan Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Zachary M. Olson, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and two summonses for shoplifting at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Lauren E. Miller, 39, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and being violent/tumultuous to property at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Joey A.D. Carabajal, 46, of Stinson Avenue for misdemeanor resisting arrest and public intoxication at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Russell D. Barrett, 41, of Riverton for felony theft at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Babatunde Pittman, 34, of West College Drive for felony aggravated assault-threat with a deadly weapon at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Markus E. Hamlett, 43, of Richardson Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), interference with a peace officer (no injury), possession of an open container of alcohol and failure to produce proof of liability insurance at 9:56 p.m. Monday at Snyder and Randall avenues.
Tyler A. Phillips, 34, of Marie Lane for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), interfering/obstructing and on a summons for interference with a peace officer at 9:55 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Marcos C. Munoz, 28, transient, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (under 1/4 ounce) and giving false identity at 6 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Austin R.J. Bennett, 30, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and property destruction at 4:10 p.m. Monday at East Ninth Street and Maxwell Avenue.
Sarena L. Like, 19, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:50 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Isaac M. Lucero, 31, of Dover Road for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substances and alcohol), failure to produce proof of liability insurance, driver’s license violation, failure to meet duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property, possession of a marijuana-type drug and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 2:05 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Carlson Street.
Veronica M. Cordova, 37, of Dover Road for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 2:05 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Carlson Street.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Thomas W. Foster, 27, of Milliken, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 9:07 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Charles A. Olivas III, 27, of Darnell Place for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 1:35 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 1 on U.S. Highway 85.
Wyatt J. Jackson, 28, of Hillsdale for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and a left turn position violation at 12:40 a.m. Thursday at College Drive and East 12th Street.
Brian K. Brock, 48, of Lafayette, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Kayla A. Moody, 35, of Avenue D on a misdemeanor warrant for theft of motor vehicle parts at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Kirk K. Poynor Jr., 35, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, interference with a peace officer (injury), possession of a marijuana-type drug and on a felony warrant for probation violation at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday at East Fox Farm Road and South House Avenue.
Cody J. Farris, 27, of Rain Dancer Trail for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday at Morrie Avenue and East Ninth Street.
Andre J. Golden, 30, of Taft Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
James M. Latham, 47, of McFarland Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Nathan P. Morgan, 35, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Sarena L. Like, 19, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:14 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Aaron M. Karney, 40, of Greeley, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and speeding at 11:25 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 7 on U.S. Highway 85.
Jenny M. Martin, 42, of Torrington for felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (pill form) at 9:35 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 20 on U.S. Highway 85.
Olivia D. Dubray, 30, of Torrington on a felony warrant out of Goshen County for violating a court order at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 19 on U.S. Highway 85.
Billie J. Mallon, 65, of West Allison Street for felony DUI alcohol and controlled substance at 12:41 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Allison Road.
Heather D. Jones, 23, of Moran Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (three ounces or less), DUI (controlled substance), speeding, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to maintain a single lane at 3:32 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 7 on U.S. Highway 85.
Anthony N. Cardoza Jr., 24, of East 11th Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), move-over law violation and possession of a controlled substance (plant) at 2:59 a.m. Thursday at Allison Road and Walterscheid Boulevard.
Adam J. Long, 40, of Happy Jack Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and speeding at 12:31 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 11 on southbound Interstate 25.
Brittney E. Rogers, 31, of Greeley, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), speeding, possession of an open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (plant) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 6.5 on northbound Interstate 25.
Jesse Martinez, 51, of Julianna Road for felony possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystal, more than three grams) and misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), no registration, no insurance, no left side mirror and warrants for failure to appear and driving while suspended at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 7 on U.S. Highway 85.
Felix E. Cruz, 39, of Fremont Avenue for speeding, possession of an open container of alcohol, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injury, no insurance, no seatbelt, criminal entry and interference with a peace officer at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 363 of U.S. Highway 30.
John Flores, 22, of Teton Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), driving under a suspended license and failure to signal a turn properly at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 8 on U.S. Highway 85.
Katherine M. Cameron, 29, of Stanfield Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol and controlled substance) and possession of a controlled substance (plant) at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 6.5 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Benjamin D. Quay, 36, of Denver for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), possession of an open container of alcohol and interference with a peace officer at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 29 on northbound Interstate 25.
Joseph M. Crisp, 21, of Chicago for DUI (alcohol), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (plant), plate light not illuminated and speeding at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 9 on southbound U.S. Highway 85.
Timothy J. Lawrence, 40, of Morrill, Nebraska, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, with child present), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (plant), littering, transporting alcohol with intent to furnish to a minor and possession of an open container in a vehicle at 8:21 p.m. Monday at mile marker 27.5 on U.S. Highway 85.
Benjamin Baltz, 53, of Road 136 for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), reckless driving, possession of an open container of alcohol and speeding at 5:45 p.m. Monday at mile marker 1.4 on Interstate 80 Service Road.
Christina D. Gallegos, 40, of College Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), endangering a child, DUI with under 18, failure to signal 100 feet before turn, a turn signal violation and following too closely at 12:13 a.m. Monday at West Lincolnway and Missile Drive.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters