Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Ernest J.G. Jaramillo, 43, of Pineridge Avenue on a felony warrant for theft at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Gary Weathermon, 50, of Prairie Avenue for driving under the influence (DUI) at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Ino J. Castaneda Jr., 53, transient, for public intoxication and violent or tumultuous acts at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Jacob Long, 34, transient, for public intoxication and fighting or riotous conduct at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Shalon B.R. Taylor, 34, of Dot Ray Place on a felony warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Michelle Ley, 50, of East 10th Street for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of Campstool Road.
Lorraine K. Phillips, 40, of Parkview Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Stephen J. Cordova, 51, transient, for interference with a peace officer, simple assault, misdemeanor property destruction and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday at Snyder Avenue and West 23rd Street.
Shawn R. Lownes, 38, of Painted Rock Trail on a felony warrant for destruction of property and misdemeanor warrants for DUI and duty to stop at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Bobby Wilson, 51, of Frontier Street for domestic battery at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Glen A. Lewis, 61, of Myers Court for DUI, failure to maintain lane, no liability insurance and expired or improper registration at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Prosser Road.
Jesse J. Coolbaugh, 28, of Prosser Road for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form, driving with a suspended license, no liability insurance, expired or improper registration and on a felony warrant out of Colorado for fraud at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Morrie Avenue.
Rianna K. Steele-Trofholz, 18, of Artesian Road on two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Basil T. Reynolds, 33, of Gillette on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Amber L. Mignosa, 39, of Lakeshore Drive for criminal trespass-communication at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday at The Den on U.S. Highway 85.
Melissa D. Goodwine, 50, of East Lincolnway on a DUI/Drug Court hold at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Austin R.J. Bennett, 27, transient, on a court order related to four additional dockets – possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, red light violation and no driver’s license – at noon Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jerry M. Garcia, 50, of High Side Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Tiffani S. Culpepper, 40, of King Arthur Way for felony conspiracy and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in crystalline form at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday at exit 358 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Gina J. Scott, 37, of Hacienda Court for felony conspiracy, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony possession of methamphetamine at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday at exit 358 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Nicholas B. Niles, 40, of Dogwood Avenue for DUI, felony conspiracy, felony possession of a controlled substance (schedule 2), felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and no driver’s license at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at exit 358 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Roosevelt Neal III, 37, of Kansas City, Missouri, for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday at milepost 399 on eastbound Interstate 80.