Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Andrew C. Curnett, 21, of King Arthur Way for felony aggravated assault (threaten with a weapon) at 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Nesho D. Skretteberg, 27, transient, for felony interference with a peace officer with injury at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Richard M. Norris, 26, of Poplar Court on misdemeanor warrants for abuse of a vulnerable adult and failure to pay at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Nathan R. Cates, 40, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 1:35 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Johnnie R. Worsham Jr., 60, of Evans Avenue on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Devonne J. Pandullo, 23, of Taft Avenue for felony simple assault on a police officer at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Kevin P. Noel, 31, of Laramie for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:51 a.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of U.S. Route 30.