Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Collissi D. Woody, 23, of Hilltop Avenue for felony possession of a heroin- or cocaine-type drug, misdemeanor assault and battery, misdemeanor destruction of property and being under the influence of a controlled substance at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Leroy C. Goodbear, 32, of Thornton, Colorado, for violating a protection order at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of King Arthur Way.
Thomas R. Sanders, 46, transient, for entering into/on another person’s property at 10 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Trevor L. Bertella, 22, of Meadowland Drive on a probation or parole violation arrest without a warrant at 7:33 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Clyde J. Tyler Jr., 37, of Akes Drive for reckless endangering-conduct at 6 p.m. Monday at North College Drive and Bevans Street.
Timothy Zacharias, 37, of House Avenue for felony kidnapping at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Sean T. Fenton, 29, of Williams Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, failure to pay and failure to comply at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Mark R. Dunn, 56, of Hot Springs Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher A. Gill, 26, of West Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Troy M. Westerdahl, 30, of 18th Street on a misdemeanor DUI/Drug Court hold at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Adam S. Kraft, 23, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony L. Lane, 35, of Dey Avenue on a felony court order at 3 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Kelsey A. Rizzo, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:50 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Salina R. Camacho, 20, of Latigo Loop on two felony warrants and two misdemeanor warrants for destruction of property and a misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery at 7:19 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Anthony R. Sirotek, 24, of Gordon Road for driving under the influence (DUI) at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 6 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Miguel A. Mercado, 21 of East Prosser Road on a felony warrant out of Texas for a parole violation at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday at Wyoming Highway 212 and Campstool Road.
Bradley W. Worthington, 36, of East 22nd Street for felony theft-stolen vehicle at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 344 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Chandra T.M. Prather, 37, of Dallas, Georgia, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sweetwater County at 3:20 p.m. Monday at mile marker 351 on westbound Interstate 80.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Adam B. Wakefield, 37, of Overland Trail, Pine Bluffs, for felony aggravated assault with injury and misdemeanor eluding, reckless driving, DUI, driving under suspension and failure to maintain a single lane at 11 a.m. July 21 at U.S. Highway 30 and Main Street in Pine Bluffs.