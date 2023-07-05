Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Sandra K. Stark, 41, of 17th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI, second in 10 years) at 9:53 p.m. Sunday at Carey Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Peter L. Bravo III, 51, of 18th Street on a felony hold for a probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at 1:10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East 21st Street.
Jeremy Tjaden, 37, of Ballad Lane for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:15 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Graycee R. Bingham, 20, of Killarney Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Zain T. Burdine, 20, of 24th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:44 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Alicia A. Garcia, 24, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:20 p.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Joshua D. Wallace, 32, of East Pershing Boulevard for felony assault/aggravated threat (with a weapon) at 5:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Carey Avenue.
Martin C. Frias, 40, transient, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, disturbing the peace and public intoxication at 4:33 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Felix A. Carrera, 31, transient, for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, failure to produce proof of liability insurance, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a felony warrant for forgery (uttering, passing) at 11:09 a.m. Saturday at East Lincolnway and Hugur Avenue.
Rosa A. Lovato, 29, of College Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication and malicious mischief at 9:12 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Sixth Street.
Christina A. Medina, 40, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, indecent exposure and breach of peace at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at East Lincolnway and Logan Avenue.
Hogan J. Null, 45, of Cosgriff Court for misdemeanor public intoxication and failure to use bicycle lights at night at 2:50 a.m. Saturday at Carey Avenue and West 22nd Street.
Stacy L. Espinoza, 45, of McComb Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:23 a.m. Saturday at West College Drive and Elsie Jean Trail.
Benjamin Pforr, 35, of a redacted Cheyenne address for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) at 12:56 a.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Kyle J. Pandullo, 22, of Montclair Drive for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, reckless endangerment, interference with a peace officer (no injury), possession of a marijuana-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12 a.m. Saturday at Rock Springs Street and Windmill Road.
Jake D. Hatley, 35, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:23 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Louis L. Plasencio, 50, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:17 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Michael V. Joelson, 51, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for destruction of property at 7:42 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Central Avenue.
Samantha C. Sherlock, 37, of Belaire Avenue for misdemeanor giving false identity, shoplifting (over $300), disturbing the peace/property and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Byron A. Gamble, 36, of 19th Street for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and possession of a marijuana-type drug at 3:46 a.m. Friday at Ames Avenue and West 23rd Street.
Ashley D. Sinesh, 36, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:54 a.m. Friday at East Sixth Street and Morrie Avenue.
Curvonta L. Moye, 29, of Trent Court on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 2:40 a.m. Friday at East Sixth Street and Morrie Avenue.
Charles E. Moronese, 38, of Ahrens Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of McFarland Avenue.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
William R. Travelstead, Jr., 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Alissa J. Garcia, 31, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for interference with a peace officer (no injury) and two counts of failure to appear at 12:16 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Cody A. Garcia, 30, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:40 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Dan E. Daugherty, 61, of Grove, Colorado, for felony DUI (alcohol; serious bodily injury) at 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Road 158.
Hyla M. Jonas, 48, of Avenue B-6 on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of West College Drive.
Steven R. Dooley Jr., 42, of Elkhorn Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 9:22 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East College Drive.
Vicky L. Hill, 58, of Carter Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol; child passenger) at 9:55 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Ryan D. Carmine, 43, of Victoria Drive on a felony warrant for probation violation on the original charges of aggravated assault and battery (bodily injury with weapon), possession of methamphetamine and DUI (incapable) at 7:51 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming State Highway Patrol:
Geoffrey Scott, 41, of Chico, California, for felony aggravated assault at 5:19 p.m. Sunday at the Wyoming Highway Patrol Port of Entry, mile marker 6 on northbound Interstate 25.