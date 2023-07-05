Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Sandra K. Stark, 41, of 17th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI, second in 10 years) at 9:53 p.m. Sunday at Carey Avenue and West Lincolnway.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

